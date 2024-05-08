Over 55,000 Firstmonie Agents in Africa Are Women — Ag. CEO, FirstBank

First Bank of Nigeria Ltd. says out of its over 233,500 banking agents spread across identified unserved and underserved communities across Africa, more than 55,000 are women.

The Acting Chief Executive Officer, FirstBank Group, Mr Olusegun Alebiosu, disclosed this during a courtesy visit by the delegates of Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ), on Tuesday in Lagos.

Alebiosu, represented by Mr Popoola Oyefeso, Executive Director, Retail Banking Division, South, said that the bank was dedicated and actively committed to supporting women through the Firstmonie Agent channel.

He stressed that the bank’s dedication, which was not just on paper, had a significant number of women who are entrepreneurs and key players.

Alebiosu said, “ In its over 130 years of operations, FirstBank has pioneered several innovative banking solutions which have been instrumental to digital penetration across the bank’s footprints.

“ One of these is the Firstmonie Agency Banking which drives the financial inclusion goal of the bank. With over 233,500 banking agents spread across identified unserved and underserved communities across Africa.

“FirstBank has the largest bank-led agent banking network in Africa and notably, more than 55,000 of these agents are women.’’

He also said that the bank was dedicated to having a workforce with a variety of backgrounds and experiences which includes gender diversity, but could also encompass race, ethnicity, age, and other factors.

According to him, FirstBank does not just talk about diversity, but actively takes steps to promote it through its rules, collaborations with other organisations, and specific programs.

“As the premier financial institution in West Africa, FirstBank’s commitment to diversity is clearly demonstrated in its policies, partnerships and initiatives, one of which is the employees’ ratio of female to male (approximately 39%:61%; and 32% women in management).

“In addition, the bank’s membership of the UN Women is an affirmation of a deliberate policy that is consistent with UN Women’s Women Empowerment Principles (WEPs) namely Equal Opportunity, Inclusion, and Nondiscrimination.’’

He also said that the bank in 2019 launched its FirstBank Women Network, designed to help women employees succeed within the bank.

He said that the programme aimed to close the gender gap by encouraging more women to participate at all levels and providing them with the resources and support they need to reach their full potential.

The acting CEO also said that beyond the workforce, FirstBank’s diversity and inclusion policy impact had been far-reaching, accentuating the Bank’s commitment to women empowerment.

He said, “For example, the FirstGem account, FirstBank’s gender focused product, targeted at solving specific needs and requirements of the female segment was launched in October 2016 and has recorded a tremendous success with over 90,000+ female customers signed up including working professionals and entrepreneurs.

“Through it, the bank has successfully continued to address the unique needs of women, providing them with access to highly competitive loans, mentorships, and training programs to bolster their financial acumen and entrepreneurial spirit.’’

He noted that over the last 23 years, the bank had been a strong partner of WIMBIZ, saying together, they have empowered and equipped over 330,000 women with the skills and resources they need to thrive in their careers and businesses.

He expressed enthusiasm about strengthening the partnership between FirstBank and WIMBIZ, believing this will create incredible opportunities for women in the future.

Earlier, Mrs Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani, Board of Trustees member, WIMBIZ, highlighted the importance of collaboration between WIMBIZ and its sponsors in empowering women, noting that their success relies on partnerships with organisations like FirstBank.

She said, “ WIMBIZ has a long standing track record in empowering women; and we only need to do the work we do because of collaboration and support of our sponsors and that support goes beyond just financial support.

“It is the heart, the soul and the might you put behind not just getting your women to attend our events but, also helping to change the narratives around diversity, inclusion, gender equality and gender equity.’’

She therefore, emphasised the organisation’s core mission and expressed gratitude to FirstBank.