Great Green Wall Agency produces 45.3m tree seedlings for afforestation – D-G

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Director-General of National Agency for the Great Green Wall (NAGGW) Dr.Yusuf Bukar has said that a total of 45,251,179 assorted tree seedlings had been planted and raised for afforestation in the affected states of Nigeria.

Bukar made this revelation at an interactive session with members of the House of Representatives Committee on Ecological Fund at the National Assembly on Tuesday in Abuja

He said that a total of 10,813,733 tree seedlings had been distributed to farmers to be planted as trees on farms to promote agroforestry.

He said that a total 14,118 degraded landscape had been rehabilitated through various model of plantations.

According to the DG, 4,455 units of solar home lightening systems had been procured and distributed.

Bukar said that a total of 3,102 units of solar street lights had also been procured and installed at rural markets, boreholes and plant nursery sites.

He said that the agency had also procured and distributed 6,300 units of super saver wooden stoves to families and inhabitants of rural communities to discourage indiscriminate tree logging for domestic purposes.

The DG also said that a total of 128 units of solar powered pumps with trolley had been procured and installed for irrigation purposes across the 11 frontline states across the country.

“430 units of solar powered boreholes and motorised boreholes has been constructed with complete accessories by the agency.

“We have constructed and have equipped for off land training, five units of skill acquisition centres and 71 community plant nurseries have been established for seedlings production.

“We have constructed a 14.6 km of rural feeder roads for ease of access and 110 tubewells have been constructed for irrigation purposes,” he said.

Bukar said that no fever than 1,397 youths had been trained engaged as forest guards to protect the agency’s investments.

According to him, 85 units of motorcycles had been procured and distributed for the forest guards patrolling the agency’s investments so as to prevent indiscriminate tree felling.

He said that in the bid to empower women and youths, 205 units of grinding machine procured and distributed to women and youth.

“About 210,709 youths were engaged in direct tree planting and other related activities, 2,283 rural community members (women and youth) have been trained in off land livelihood

activities while 275 farmers have been trained on climate smart agriculture in dryland region,” he said.

Bukar told the lawmakers that two Automatic Weather Stations had been put in place for field data collection as well as an effective monitoring and evaluation system.

Earlier, the Chairman of the House Committee, Hon. Sani Jaji (APC, Zamfara) said that the roundtable was to familiarise with the agency’s activities to ensure effective oversight.

He said that the committee is interested in doing all that it takes to ensure its constitutional responsibilities are implemented.

He said that the committee was in possession of several complaints from the public and as representatives of the people, the committee wants clarity from the agency.

