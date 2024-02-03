Man bags 2years imprisonment for unlawful possession of 10.974kg of cannabis sativa in Osun

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

A Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, has sentenced one Olawale Ibrahim to two years imprisonment for illegal possession of 10.974 kilograms of cannabis sativa.

According to a charge sheet obtained by DAILY CHAMPION, Ibrahim was convicted on Friday having pleaded guilty to the two counts of unlawful possession and aiding that were brought against him by the prosecutor for the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Olufemi Ijimakin.

The charge read: “That you Olawale Ibrahim, male, adult, Nigerian on or about the 1st day of January 2024 at Osogbo, Osun State within the territorial jurisdiction of the Honourable Court knowingly had in your possession 10.974 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa, a narcotic drug similar to Cocaine, LSD, heroin, etc and thereby committed an offense contrary to and punishable under Section 19 of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act, Carp N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

“That you Olawale Ibrahim, male, adult, Nigerian on or about the 1st day of January 2024 at Osogbo, Osun State within the territorial jurisdiction of this Honourable Court knowingly took delivery of 10.974 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa, a narcotic drug similar to Cocaine, LSD, heroin, etc and thereby committed on offense contrary to and punishable under Section 11 (c) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act, Carp N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.”

Having admitted guilt, the defendant’s counsel, Alfred Adegoke, prayed to the court to temper justice with mercy, noting that “The convict is a responsible family man and a victim of circumstances.

“I am appealing to the Honourable Court to be lenient to the convict, he is very remorseful and he has learned his lessons in this case. He is also a first-time offender,” Adegoke said.

In tears, the convict said “My children have not been going to school due to this and my family is suffering. I am pleading to My Lord to have mercy on me and my family. My Health is also affected since the incidence of this case.”

In his judgment, Justice Mashkur Salisu said, “I have considered the plea of leniency by the convict, the fact that he is a first-time offender with no previous record, and did not waste the precious time of the Court. He also is a family man with large dependants, mostly underage.

“Consequently, given the provision of Sections 416(2) and 460(4) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015, I hereby sentence you Olawale Ibrahim to two years Imprisonment with an option of N500,000 in the first count and three months imprisonment in count 2 of the charge.

“I also further order for the destruction of exhibit ‘D’ by the authorities of the NDLEA, Under Section 334(2) of ACJA 2015, while Exhibit I be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria,” the judge said.

