Uzodinma condemns explosion in Ohaji, mourns victims

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has condemned a pipeline explosion that occurred in the Ohaji area of the State, leading to the loss of five lives.

He regretted the loss of lives as a result of the incident, saying the frequent pipeline vandalism in the area was a cause of concern to the State government.

It was gathered from security reports that some suspected vandals had swooped on oil pipelines at Obitti Rubber Estate, in Ohaji and in the process of siphoning the product into a waiting truck, an explosion occurred.

Five of the vandals who engaged in the illegal oil bunkering were said to have been burnt beyond recognition.

Governor Uzodinma said that the State could not afford to be embroiled in incessant economic sabotage as a result of the activities of illegal oil bunkerers.

He said apart from the attendant loss of lives, pipeline vandalism has dealt a serious blow to the economy of the State.

While commiserating with the families of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident, the Governor counseled youths of the area to desist from such nefarious activities.

He also gave a marching order to security agencies to ensure that the menace is curbed if not totally eradicated.

Governor Uzodimma assured that his administration will continue to do the necessary things required of it for the protection of oil pipelines running through Imo State.

