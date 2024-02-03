Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Afcon Semi-Final: Governor Soludo Congratulates Super Eagles For Overcoming Angola

NewsSports
79
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

 

 

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, has once again extended hearty congratulations to Nigeria’s Super Eagles for their remarkable triumph on Friday over Angola in the ongoing 2023 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup (AFCON).

 

A decisive lone goal by Ademola Lookman in the 41st minute secured a well-deserved victory, propelling Nigeria into the AFCON semi-finals.

 

In a riveting clash at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, Governor Soludo said “the Super Eagles showcased unparalleled resilience and prowess, solidifying their journey towards AFCON glory.”

 

He commended the team for their characteristic outstanding performance in the highly contested match

 

As the Super Eagles advance to the semi-finals, Governor Soludo wishes them continued success in their quest for victory.

 

“May their dedication and skill bring glory to Nigeria as they pursue the coveted AFCON title,” Governor Soludo further said!

Continue Reading
Editor 17507 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Insecurity: Give military, police free hand to operate,…

Tinubu, Obi condole with Namibia over the passing of…

22m houses needed to bridge housing deficit in Nigeria-…

Internal Security: IGP reactivates Smartforce Database Mgt…

1 of 1,602