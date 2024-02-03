Afcon Semi-Final: Governor Soludo Congratulates Super Eagles For Overcoming Angola

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, has once again extended hearty congratulations to Nigeria’s Super Eagles for their remarkable triumph on Friday over Angola in the ongoing 2023 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup (AFCON).

A decisive lone goal by Ademola Lookman in the 41st minute secured a well-deserved victory, propelling Nigeria into the AFCON semi-finals.

In a riveting clash at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, Governor Soludo said “the Super Eagles showcased unparalleled resilience and prowess, solidifying their journey towards AFCON glory.”

He commended the team for their characteristic outstanding performance in the highly contested match

As the Super Eagles advance to the semi-finals, Governor Soludo wishes them continued success in their quest for victory.

“May their dedication and skill bring glory to Nigeria as they pursue the coveted AFCON title,” Governor Soludo further said!