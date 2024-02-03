Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Kalu condoles Shettima over step-mother’s death

Metro news
12
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has condoled Vice President Kashim Shettima on the passing of his step-mother, Hajiya Hauwa Abba Kormi on Thursday at the age of 69.

Kalu in his condolence message to the Vice President issued by his Chief Press Secretary Levinus Nwabughiogu said the death was a huge loss to the family and the country in general especially at this time her motherly advice was greatly needed.

The Deputy Speaker however encouraged Vice President Shettima to be comforted by Hajiya Hauwa Abba Kormi’s impactful life, stressing that Allah’s Will cannot be questioned by any mortal.

Praying God to give the Vice President the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, Kalu also prayed for the repose of Hajiya Hauwa Abba Kormi’s soul.

Continue Reading
Editor 17436 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Court remands truck driver for allegedly killing nine on the…

Embrace regional integration, Oyo govt urges Southwest…

Court remands popular thug in Ife prison.

Eze Ndigbo Rivers/Bayelsa States celebrates birthday,…

1 of 544