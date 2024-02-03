Kalu condoles Shettima over step-mother’s death

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has condoled Vice President Kashim Shettima on the passing of his step-mother, Hajiya Hauwa Abba Kormi on Thursday at the age of 69.

Kalu in his condolence message to the Vice President issued by his Chief Press Secretary Levinus Nwabughiogu said the death was a huge loss to the family and the country in general especially at this time her motherly advice was greatly needed.

The Deputy Speaker however encouraged Vice President Shettima to be comforted by Hajiya Hauwa Abba Kormi’s impactful life, stressing that Allah’s Will cannot be questioned by any mortal.

Praying God to give the Vice President the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, Kalu also prayed for the repose of Hajiya Hauwa Abba Kormi’s soul.