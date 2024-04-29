Customers who don’t enjoy 20-hour electricity won’t pay new tariff –Adelabu

The Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu, has guaranteed that customers who do not currently enjoy 20 hours of electricity will not be charged the new tariff.

During a one-day investigation hearing before the Senate Committee on Power, the minister stated on Monday, April 29 that it is necessary to stop the proposed increase in tariff by eleven successor electricity distribution companies due to Nigeria’s dire economic situation.

He said that the government announced a fresh initiative to salvage the sinking industry and assured Nigerians that the suffering would only last a short while.

The clarification comes as electricity consumers grapple with the recent increase in tariffs by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC). This explanation comes as NERC tariff hikes have left customers struggling.

The minister also stated that the federal government would have had to pay N3.2 trillion as a subsidy on electricity this year if the recent increase in tariff is to be reversed.

He also explained that the government was concerned, and had introduced the new policy to rescue the sector.