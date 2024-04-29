Edo: PDP BoT member dumps party, says his decision divine

Ibrahim Quadri

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Board of Trustees, BoT, Hon. Charles Idahosa has resigned his position and membership of the party.

In a letter he personally signed and addressed to Edo State PDP chairman, Idahosa noted that he took the decision after reflections on his political journey.

The letter which was also copied to the chairman Uhunmwode Local Government Area chairman of the party and made available to newsmen the press, said it was divine for him to pursue new paths and opportunities beyond the party’s confines.

A former Senate President and Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Board of Trustees, BoT, Dr. Adolphus Wabara, had alleged plot by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to turn the country to a one party state.

Wabara stated that the plot is in the offing and that the PDP is battle ready to resist it vigorously.

The former Senate President made this statement while responding to the reported mass resignation of some key PDP members in the South East geo-political zone.

He accused the APC of using some elements in the PDP to disintegrate the party.

On the latest resignation, Idahosa said, “I trust this letter finds you well. I am reaching out to formally announce my decision to resign from both the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and my role as a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT).

“As a representative of the South-South Nigerian region, this decision comes after considerable contemplation and reflections on my personal and political journey.

“Throughout my tenure with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, I have been privileged to contribute to its vision and the mission. However, after careful consideration, I believe it is divine for me to pursue new paths and opportunities beyond the party’s confines.”

While expressing his gratitude to the party, Idahosa stated that he would remain upholding values guiding his political engagement.

He said, “I wish to express my sincere gratitude to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP community for their unwavering support and camaraderie during my time of service. I remain committee to upholding the values and principles that have guided my political engagement this far. I look forward to new avenues of growth and contribution and I extend my best wishes to the PDP as it continues its important work.”