Bureaucracy will not delay timely delivery of capital project – Wike

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, has warned civil servants against unnecessary bureaucracy that would delay the timely delivery of the project and inauguration of the construction of 7.2-kilometre road, linking Gaba and Tokulo communities in Bwari Area Council of the FCT.

Wike, who gave this warning on Friday in Abuja during the inauguration said,“I am not going to tolerate that. Anybody who sabotages my efforts will also be sabotaged.”

The former governor reiterated that President Bola Tinubu is committed to providing infrastructure in communities to transform rural economies for sustainable growth and development.

According to Wike, President Tinubu’s administration will touch all rural areas across the country with basic amenities.

He added that in the FCT, each of the six area councils would get three rural roads by the end of the year, which he said, had never happened since the creation of FCT.

Wike noted that part of the reasons for insecurity in the territory was the absence of basic infrastructure in rural communities.

“When you don’t have access to roads, it makes it difficult for even security agencies to carry out their jobs very well.

“It is important to note that, while we are fighting insecurity, we must also provide basic infrastructure.

“All rural areas are agriculture-based, so, if you don’t provide access roads, how will they bring the produce to the market? He asked.

The minister said that his administration is changing the narrative of project delivery in the FCT, adding that no project would be awarded without the funds to fund it.

He directed the contractor, Setraco Nigeria Ltd to employ the youths – males and females of the community as part of the workforce to execute the project and urged the benefiting communities to take ownership of the project.

He also pledged that all abandoned projects in the area would be resuscitated and completed.

On her part, the FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, said the rural road construction project was part of the Tinubu’s administration commitment to reduce infrastructural deficit in FCT.

“The 7.2 km Gaba to Tokula road may seem like a modest undertaking, but its impact will be far reaching. It will enhance connectivity and reduce the challenges of insecurity.

Earlier, Chairman of Bwari Area Council, Mr John Gabaya, said that the project when completed would touch the socio-economic fabric of the area.

Gabaya said that the road was first graded during Ibrahim Babangida military-led government, connecting about five communities.

He appealed to the minister to complete some of the road projects embarked on by the FCT Administration in the area but abandoned them.

The Chief of the area, Esu Bwari, Mr Ibrahim Yaro, who thanked the minister for the gesture, conferred the traditional title of “Barde of Bwari” (Warrior of Bwari) on the Minister.

Yaro described Bwari as the food basket of the FCT and announced the donation of two cows and tubers of yam to Wike and the FCT minister of state as proof.

