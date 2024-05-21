We Deliver Projects To Solve Critical Problems – Gov Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has assured that his administration will continue to deliver projects that impact positively on the people directly while also empowering them to live better lives.

The Governor stated that the Egbeda Internal Roads Project has been accomplished to both satisfy the needs of the people by making them happy and solving the perennial flooding problems experienced in the area.

Governor Fubara gave the assurance at Egbeda Community Secondary School field, venue of the inauguration of Egbeda Internal Roads project in Emohua Local Government Area on Tuesday.

The Governor acknowledged the support of the people before, during and after the elections, and said what his administration owe them is the dividends of democracy that included projects and social service delivery.

He said, “One thing is awarding a job, another is delivering in record time. I want to appreciate the contractor for standing by his words.

“Let me also thank the great people of Egbeda, and by extension, the Emohua Local Government Area for your support before, during and after the elections. You have shown so much support.

“And for us, what do we owe you? We owe you the dividends of democracy. And what are the dividends of democracy? Service to our people!”

Governor Fubara further said: “There is nothing wrong in rebuilding a road, there is nothing wrong in promising to develop an area. But what is important is when you want to do those things, do them to the satisfaction of the people.

“And what we have done here in Egbeda today is not just building the internal roads, but meeting your needs, solving your flood problem, that is what we have done.

“So, I want to also thank you for your support, because you cooperated with the contractor, that is why he delivered in record time.”

The Governor reiterated that the projects people are seeing were accomplishments of four months because his administration actually started taking decisions, and confronting governance in February, 2024.

Governor Fubara insisted that good governance, service and projects were being delivered at a cost-effective rate.

He said, “We are just starting but I assure you more attention. If in four months, we can do this, and we are getting this level of applause, you can imagine what will happen when we do one year of our record time, two years of our own record time, Rivers State would have experienced something different from the regular governance.

“I know why I said four months. We started full governance in February, 2024. That was when we started taking decisions, when we started confronting governance. And I am proud to say that our people are happy with what we have done.

“What we want to do is to bring governance to our people, service delivery at record time, and in a cost effective way.

“Everything that we are doing is in my white paper. I carry it along, so, there is no issue of any manipulation. Call me any day, anytime, it is there. Even the ones I did before this time, I still have all the records.

“If you call me any day, I will bring the records of all my activities in government, because I know that as a civil servant, what is most important is record keeping; so that if you are not there, and something happens, it is just for somebody to pick up the file and he will see the history.

“That is how I am trained, and I have that in my mind before I do anything. So, I am not scared of anything. Anybody who calls me any day, anytime, I have my records to show. I have all the approvals to show that I acted based on approval and not personal decision,” he said.

In response to the request made by the Egbeda community, Governor Fubara granted the extension of work on the road from Egbeda to Omerelu, and promised to upgrade the Community Secondary School without inclusion of boarding facilities.

He said, “I have heard your request. You want an extension of the Egbeda-Omerelu road? We are going to do it for you. You want an upgrade of your traditional stool? I am not going to decide on that today. I will come for a town hall meeting, and we will discuss it. Whatever we decide, after consulting with all of you, we will grant your request.

“Thirdly, you also mentioned about your school, we are going to upgrade the school. But we are not going to give you boarding facilities in the school. You know the security challenges we are facing in rural communities across the country,” he said.

Performing the inauguration of the project, Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, said he drove with Governor Fubara on the road while accessing the venue of the event, and can testify of the commitment of his brother governor to sustain infrastructure development in the State.

He said, “This road project at Egbeda bears true testimony of the commitment of the Rivers State Government towards fulfilling its promise of sustainable infrastructure development of the State.

“It is reassuring that these all-season roads will economically empower, not only the people of Egbeda, but the entire Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“With these roads, the people will enjoy better socio-economic empowerment and integration between the local government and the rest of the state,” he added.