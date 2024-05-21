FCTA cracks down on Okada operators, seizes 120 motorcycles

Favour Ishember, Abuja

In a bid to restore order and sanity to the Federal Capital City (FCC), authorities of the FCT Administration has seized 120 commercial motorcycles, popularly known as Okada, operating in restricted areas of the city center.

The exercise, which took place on Wednesday, targeted areas such as Area 3, Asokoro, Mope Junction, Area 1, Kubwa Road, and Kubwa.

Deborah Osho, Head of Operation, Directorate of Road Transport Services, explained that the exercise was part of the ongoing efforts to clean up the city center and rid it of the menace of Okada operations.

“We started with Area 3, went to Asokoro, Mope Junction, ended with Area 1, and also visited Kubwa Road and Kubwa. We seized about 120 bikes today,” she said.

Osho emphasized that the operation would be a continuous process, and the authorities would not relent until the Okada operators comply with the rules.

With the seizure of 120 motorcycles, the FCTA has sent a strong message to Okada operators who flout the law, and residents of the FCT can expect a safer and more orderly city center, she added.

“As long as they continue violating the traffic rules, we will continue to seize their bikes. If we get approval for crushing, we will approach the court for an order of forfeiture, and once the order comes, we crush,” she warned.

On his part, the Secretary, FCTA Security Departments Command and Control Center, Dr. Peter Olujimi noted that the clampdown on Okada operations had led to a significant reduction in criminal activities, particularly at night.

“The FCT Commissioner of Police has reinstated that Okada operators are not meant to operate in certain areas. As long as they disobey the law, they will face the music,” he said.

Olujimi emphasized that the operation was a joint effort involving all relevant security agencies, including the Nigerian Police, Civil Defence, Department of State Service, NDLEA, Immigration Services, and Correctional Services.

“We are working in good synergy, and that’s why we are recording success,” he said.

The FCT Minister has been intensifying efforts to restore order and sanity in the city center, and the latest exercise is part of that effort, he said.

He warned that the authorities are determined to ensure the security of lives and properties in the FCT, and the Okada operators are advised to comply with the rules to avoid facing the consequences.

Olujimi assured that the operation will continue until the city is rid of the menace of Okada operations, and the authorities are committed to ensuring that the security of lives and properties in the FCT is guaranteed.