Lagos PDP lauds Carrena’s appointment as Special Adviser to Adeleke

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated Otunba Femi Carrena on his appointment as Special Adviser on Foreign Direct Investment to the Osun State Goverment.

In a release signed by the Lagos State PDP Publicity Secretary, Hon. Akeem Amode described Carrrena as a dependable party man who brought creative ideas that advanced the cause of the party.

Amode said, “The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) extends its heartfelt congratulations to Otunba Femi Carrena on his well-deserved appointment as Special Adviser on Foreign Direct Investment to the Osun State Government and office of the Surveyor General of the state by His Excellency, Governor Ademola Adeleke.

“Otunba Carrena’s dedication and hard work in advancing the success of our great party in the South West, especially in Lagos State, have not gone unnoticed. His past roles as Organizing Secretary of the South West PDP, General Secretary of Osun State Caretaker Committee, and governorship aspirant in the 2007 general elections demonstrate his commitment as a dependable party man. Moreover, his previous experience as a Special Assistant to former President Olusegun Obasanjo between 2004 and 2006 showcases his leadership skills.

“We acknowledge Otunba Carrena as a role model and leader who consistently brings creative ideas that advance the cause of the party. His contributions to the party in Lagos State are appreciated, and we are confident that they will yield positive results in the future.

“We express our gratitude to Governor Ademola Adeleke for honoring us through this appointment and have full confidence that Otunba Carrena will excel in his new role, providing valuable advice for the development of Osun State,” Amode stated.

