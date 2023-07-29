 Joan Faluyi, 120 others inducted at WEOG Investiture Ceremony

The Managing Director of Offshore Dimensions, Mrs. Joan Faluyi, was on Thursday, July 27th inducted as the Lagos Chapter Director of Women in Energy, Oil and Gas (WEOG).

Mrs. Faluyi was among the prominent figures in the energy industry gathered to witness the investiture and induction ceremony of other 120 STEM ladies into the organization.

Mrs. Joan Faluyi expressed her pride and optimism about the newly-inducted members.

She emphasized the need for increased representation and equal opportunities for women in the energy industry.

“The inclusion of talented women within the ranks of WEOG is a significant step forward in achieving gender parity within the oil and gas sector,” she stated.

The event organized by WEOG), was held at Oriental Hotel and witnessed the participation of notable members from various sectors in industry.

The National President of WEOG, Dr. Dunni Owo, conducted the investiture, which also had very distinguished speakers who enlightened the audience on the challenges and opportunities faced by women in the oil and gas industry.

The speakers included the Chairman of Petrolog Group, Dr. Vincent Ebuh, who graced the occasion with his wife, Mrs. Eunice Ebuh.

Dr. Ebuh delivered a speech on “Helping Women Overcome the Growth Pain in the Oil and Gas Industry” and emphasized the importance of resilience, perseverance, and focus for women in the industry.

Giving advice from his experience of over 40 years of pioneering local content in Nigeria, Ebuh stressed the need for alliances, partnerships, building resilience and maintaining focus and perseverance.

The keynote address was delivered by MD/CEO of Ingentia Energies Limited, Mrs. Olajumoke Cecilia Ajayi, who has an enviable track record in oil and gas.

Mrs. Ajayi, who used her experience in growing her career to motivate the young women from the University of Lagos to press forward and make their marks in the industry, shared her personal struggles and success stories, leaving the audience motivated and determined.

A renowned actress, activist and achiever, Dame Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, OON, FSONTA, FU3A spoke on “Woman, the Power in You”, and emphasized that women were the source of life and encouraged them never to give up.

One of the sponsors of the event was Stanbic IBTC Bank, which was represented by Folashade Akinwale, Head of Enterprise Banking, Lagos Mainland, presented the Bank’s “Blue Blossom Proposition,” an initiative aimed at supporting the growth of women in business.

According to her the banking product has been specifically designed to support women and provide various avenues for women achieve financial empowerment.

The event featured the induction of 120 STEM girls from the University of Lagos, who have also been awarded training opportunities by the global American company, Parker Hannifin through WEOG.

The induction ceremony marked a significant milestone for both the industry and the women who have made outstanding contributions to its growth and development.

It brought together industry leaders, advocates for gender equality and esteemed guests, all of who gathered to witness the momentous occasion.

