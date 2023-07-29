Senate committed to alleviate Nigerians’ hardships- Akpabio

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has made clarification over comments made during plenary of July 26, insisting that the National Assembly remains committed on implementation of effective and well-structured policies that would benefit the people.

This was contained in a statement titled, ‘Re: Let The Masses Breathe,’ maintaining that all matters discussed during Senate sessions were of utmost importance treated with great seriousness.

The statement which was issued by the Senate President’s media unit explained that the motion and the comments made by Akpabio were never to make light of the hardships faced by Nigerians.

The statement read, “We are deeply concerned about the negative tilting of a very harmless statement by President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio about his deep concern and that of the Senate in the plight of the ordinary Nigerians as a result of the prevailing economic situation in the country.

“The statement “Let the People Breathe” made during plenary on 26th July 2023 was made by Senator Akintunde Abiodun while speaking on the motion to halt the planned electricity tariff hike.

“We want to assure the general public that all matters discussed during Senate sessions are of utmost importance and are treated with great seriousness by the President of the Senate and his Distinguished colleagues.

“It is crucial to clarify that the intentions of the mover of the motion and the comments of the President of the Senate were never to make light of the hardships, suffering and economic challenges faced by Nigerians at this critical juncture.

“The purpose of the proposal was to firmly reject any plan of increasing electricity tariffs for Nigerians, considering the ongoing economic challenges that Nigerians are faced with.

“The primary focus of the current National Assembly under the Chairmanship of Senator Akpabio is on the implementation of effective and well-structured policies that truly benefit the people. He has repeatedly assured Nigerians that the current Senate will work for all Nigerians.

“The President of the Senate deeply empathises with Nigerians and has never considered the current economic crisis in the country as a matter of jest.

“His unwavering commitment lies in serving the best interests of the Nigerian people with the release of the ministerial list and the subsequent screening and swearing-in of the ministers, we have high hopes that the newly appointed officials will promptly address the challenges and bring the much needed relief and succour to all citizens thereby ensuring the current hardships and pains experienced by Nigerians.”

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng