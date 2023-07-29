Champion Newspapers Limited
Investiture Ceremony of Joan Faluyi as Chapter Director WEOG Lagos

L-r... President, Women in Energy Oil & Gas  (WEOG)   Dr. Dunni Owo;  Deputy National Chairman  Nigeria Institute of Safety Engineers (NIsafetyE),  Engr Seun Faluyi,  his wife chapter Director  (WEOG)  Lagos Mrs. Joan Faluyi; her father Executive Chairman of Petrolog Group,Dr Vincent Ebuh;  Board member  (NNPC) Dr Tajudeen Umar, during the Investiture Ceremony of.Joan Faluyi as Chapter Director WEOG Lagos held on 27/7/2023 ...PHOTOS CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r …President, Women in Energy Oil & Gas  (WEOG)   Dr. Dunni Owo; Chapter Director   (WEOG)  Lagos Mrs. Joan Faluyi;   External relations Director (WEOG) Nnenna Maduabum; MD/CEO ACME Multitech Services Mrs. Jumoke Oyedun.

L-r …Chapter Director (WEOG) Lagos Mrs. Joan Faluyi; External Relations Director (WEOG) Nnenna Maduabum; Special Guest.Dame Taiwo Ajai –Lycett; President, Women in Energy Oil & Gas (WEOG) Dr. Dunni Owo; MD/CEO.ACME Multitech Services. Mrs. Jumoke Oyedun.

L-r … President, Women in Energy Oil & Gas  (WEOG)   Dr. Dunni Owo;  Deputy National Chairman  Nigeria Institute of Safety Engineers (NIsafetyE),  Engr Seun Faluyi,  his wife chapter Director  (WEOG)  Lagos Mrs. Joan Faluyi; her parent    Executive Chairman of Petrolog Group,Dr Vincent Ebuh; wife Mrs Eunice Ebuh;  Board member  (NNPC) Dr Tajudeen Umar.

A cross-section of the new Members of (WEOG) STEM Ladies have been inducted by President, Women in Energy Oil & Gas (WEOG) Dr. Dunni Owo (behind back roll ) right and others.

L-r…  Director Business Development Petrolog Group  Tunde Olaniyan; Chapter Director   (WEOG)  Lagos Mrs. Joan Faluyi; MD/CEO .ACME Multitech Services. Mrs. Jumoke Oyedun; Chief Risk Officer (CRO) at   Moneda Invest. Olajumoke Adekanmi.

L-r …President, Women in Energy Oil & Gas  (WEOG)   Dr. Dunni Owo; Chairperson Academia Liaison And Stem. Managing Director, Onnec Consulting. Egejuru Caroline;  Member (WEOG) Chidera Akwuba;  Chapter Director  (WEOG)  Lagos.Mrs. Joan Faluyi;   External Relations Director (WEOG) Nnenna Maduabum

L-r …Chapter Director  (WEOG)  Lagos Mrs. Joan Faluyi,  External relations Director (WEOG) Nnenna Maduabum; Keynote Speaker, CEO of Ingentia Energies limited, Mrs. Olajumoke Ajayi;  with her award and President, Women in Energy Oil & Gas  (WEOG)   Dr. Dunni Owo.

L-r… Idowu Awoyejo ;Dolapo Okulaja-Kotun.  Ruth Chukwukezirim, all Members of (WEOG)  .

President, Women in Energy Oil & Gas  (WEOG)   Dr. Dunni Owo;(middle) behind and other executive inaugurating the Students during the Investiture Ceremony of. Joan Faluyi as Chapter Director WEOG Lagos held on 27/7/2023 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

