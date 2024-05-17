Battle over Rivers State:We have finally defeated our enemies — Fubara

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has informed members of the Ijaw Youths Council Worldwide that his government has defeated its enemies.

He said the enemies could not sleep well again after they failed to achieve what they thought they would have done while celebrating his one year in office.

There has been ongoing rift between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

An earlier attempt by President Bola Tinubu to settle the rift has failed.

While thanking the IYC members, the governor encouraged the Ijaw nation to participate in celebrating the liberation of the state.

The governor delivered his speech during a gathering with the national and state leaderships of the IYC as they embarked on a solidarity walk to the Government House in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

The event commemorated the 56th anniversary of the late Maj. Isaac Adaka Boro.

Fubara said that Boro championed equity, justice, and fair play, striving for the liberation of the Ijaw people and their clans.

The governor stressed that every true Rivers indigene is a liberator, expressing his joy at welcoming them on such a significant day to reaffirm their collective commitment to liberation.

Fubara, who thanked the large crowd for their assurances of being available to respond to his call and stand by him, said there would not be any need to disrupt the peace.

He said, “Because he stood for that unique thing, even after his death, we still celebrate him because he was a liberator.

“Every Rivers man, it doesn’t matter whether you are Ijaw or upland. The most important thing is that every genuine Rivers man must be a liberator.

“ I’m happy that you have come here today. I have also received you because we have one common purpose: to liberate our dear state. We are not going back on that.

“I am happy that you’ve told me this morning that when I call on you, you will respond. But there is nothing to call on you for. Because we have already defeated them.

“By the special grace of God, what they thought that they would have done to us while we were celebrating our one year in office, they are the ones sleeping with their two eyes open. It shows that we have the Ijaw blood. What is that blood? It is the blood of action; less talk, more action.”

Fubara appealed to Ijaw youths to conduct themselves peacefully as they celebrated Boro Day and also be good ambassadors of the entire Ijaw nation.

He emphasised that it should be done in the same spirit that had enveloped the state, celebrating victory over his political detractors.

Fubara, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, promised to support the IYC Eastern Zone with a befitting secretariat in Rivers.

In his speech, the National President of IYC, Jonathan Lokpobiri, described the day as historic because Ijaw people were meeting with their governor at Major Isaac Adaka Boro Day memorial.

Lokpobiri said it affirmed that the gods of the Ijaw people were at work, and warned all detractors to retrace their steps and allow the governor, who had the full mandate of the people, to discharge his duties to Rivers people.

He lauded Fubara for his courage, bravery, and dedication to good governance, asserting that his perseverance and victory echoed the aspirations of all Ijaw people.

The Chairman of IYC, Eastern Zone, Tamuno Kpokpo, clarified that their visit wasn’t indicative of an ethnic conflict but rather aimed to offer support in safeguarding the interests and ongoing progress of Rivers State.

Kpokpo emphasised that the IYC would vehemently oppose any individual or group attempting to disrupt governance in the state and urged for the governor to be allowed to govern peacefully.