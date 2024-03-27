Insecurity: NSCDC seeks media partnership on Corps safe school project in Imo 

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

The management of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corp NSCDC in Imo state, has solicited the cooperation and partnership of the media in the state, to actualize it’s safe school project

As part of efforts to fight insecurity in the state, the state Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) unveiled the “Information Not Disinformation “ campaign program of the Correspondents’ chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ in Owerri the state capital

Unveiling the campaign in his office Tuesday, the state Commandant Mr Matthew Ovye explained the need for the synergy between the media and the NSCDC command

The chairman of the Correspondents’ chapel, Mr Chinonso Alozie of the Vanguard Newspapers had presented the campaign program “Information Not Disinformation “ campaign program to the commandant for launch

He explained that the program is the brainchild of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Imo council , aimed at effective partnerships with security agencies in the state to fight insecurity through responsive journalism and accurate reporting.

Speaking further, the commandant commended the chapel for the “apt initiative “, saying it couldn’t have come at a better time than now when the state was grappling with the effects of misinformation and disinformation in the fight against insecurity.

He expressed confidence that the campaign will correct disinformation so as to enhance economic activities for growth and development of the state.

According to him, the corps remained committed to protection of critical national assets using its anti vandal and agro rangers units as well as the special intelligence squad of the Commandant-General (C-G), Ahmed Abubakar-Audi.

He thanked the C-G and the Imo state governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, for their continued support which has created the enabling environment for the activities of security agencies, the media and other stakeholders in the fight against insecurity.

“ Security is everybody’s business and our successes cannot be complete without the support of the media , especially the Correspondents’ Chapel.

“ My C-G has asked me to convey his regards to you and his commitment to correct information dissemination facilitated by your chapel

“ We have continued to collaborate with other security agencies and I can assure you that we are winning the war against insecurity “, he said.

He however urged journalists in the state to partner with the corps as it carries out its “ Safe Schools “ project, to secure pre-secondary schools across the state.

Speaking, Chairman of the Correspondents’ chapel, Mr Chinonso Alozie of the Vanguard newspaper, thanked the commandant for his “ebullient response to challenges of insecurity in the state “.

He expressed the chapel’s readiness for effective collaborations for the success of the campaign and assured the corps of the chapel’s commitment to professional reporting.

“ We are currently sensitizing security agencies in the state on the need for effective partnerships for a more responsive journalism which aims to inform rather than misinform or disinform the public.

“ Soon, when we conclude the sensitization visits, we will proceed with an official launch of the “Information Not Disinformation campaign and the era of misinformation by quacks will be in the past “, he said.