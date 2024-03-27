FirstBank concludes ‘WinBig Promo’, gives out N170m prizes to customers

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has given out a total of N170 million in cash prize and recharge cards to its numerous customers in the just-concluded ‘WinBig Promo’.

The four-month promo, which started October 23rd 2023, ended February 23rd 2023. Several new and existing customers of the Bank were rewarded.

Speaking in Lagos at the Grand Finale of the Promo, Chief Executive Officer, FirstBank Group, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan said at the break of the promo, the Bank set out to give N170 million cash reward to customers who participated and met the criteria to qualify for the monthly draw selections.

Dr. Adeduntan who was represented by the Executive Director, Treasury and International Banking, FirstBank, Ini Ebong said, “I am happy to announce that 1,240 customers have been rewarded in fulfilment of our promise. Today, six more customers who have been certified to meet the criteria for the final draw will be rewarded with one million naira each.

“Let me also use this opportunity to thank all our customers for their wide adoption of this promo across all the geographical locations in Nigeria accentuating the steady confidence reposed in the FirstBank brand.

“I cannot but mention the support and cooperation our staff enjoyed from customers throughout the period of this campaign as they actively engaged with communities nationwide, fostering stronger relationships in both urban and rural areas.

“Together, we have once again demonstrated the essence of our mantra of being woven into the fabric of society,” he said.

Speaking further, the FirstBank boss assured of the Bank’s continued commitment to digitalised financial inclusion where every Nigerian has ample opportunity and access to financial services irrespective of age, location, geography and other subtle limiting factors.

According to him, the bank will continue to strategically position its business to enable customers to achieve their desired wealth creation and define their financial success, as they take giant strides in their various fields of endeavours.

“I urge you to continue to bank with us, utilising the various customer-led digital platforms and innovative products and services such as the FirstMobile App, Lit App, FirstOnline – internet banking, FirstMonie, USSD (*894#) amongst others. FirstBank remains resolute in its resolve to keep driving customer-led innovation and consolidating on next generation digital capabilities to continuously improve interactions and engagements with our customers,” he said.’

Also speaking, Head of Personal Banking at First Bank, Ikemefula Nwachukwu said 1,240 winners had won N100, 000 each in the four draws.

He added that six lucky Nigerians won a million naira each while 40,000 customers got N1, 000 airtime.

Representatives of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), and Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority (LSLGA) witnessed the draw.

Nkiru Onuzulu, Zonal Coordinator, Lagos zonal office, NLRC, commended the transparency of the process and commended the bank for the promo.

She said the cash prizes would go a long way in alleviating the economic hardship faced by families in Nigeria.

Two past winners of the last draws — Precious Daniel and Nnaji Alphonsus, who won a cash prize of N100, 000 each, were also recognised.

Daniel expressed joy for the surprising win while Nnaji appreciated the bank for the reward.

The ‘’WinBig Promo, one of the biggest campaigns in the financial industry, is a savings and account acquisition drive designed to incentivise and reward new and existing savings accounts customers for making incremental deposits, savings, and other transactions on their FirstBank accounts.

Also, the Promo was launched in appreciation of the patronage, trust and loyalty customers have shown to the Bank over the years.

The exciting modalities of the promo reflect the bank’s commitment to enhancing the banking experience of customers across any or all of its digital banking services.

During the period of the Promo, winners emerged from all groups across the six geopolitical regions of Nigeria.

Interestingly, the Promo also provided an enabling opportunity for customers, their friends, and families to have exciting, fun-filled, memorable experiences.

This initiative was also aimed at reiterating FirstBank’s long-standing commitment to putting You First by rewarding the Bank’s savings account holders for their loyalty.

It is interesting to note that the grand finale of this WinBig Promo coincides with the Bank’s 130th Anniversary coming up on 31 March, and the success of this promo is largely attributed to the invaluable partnership and patronage that we have enjoyed in the past 13 decades.

The N1 million winners at the Grand Finale are Bakare Omoleye from the south-west; Saidu Mohammed, north-east; Ahmad Salisu from north-central; Emovon Obosohan, south-south; Ahmadu Musa, north-west; and Ogbo Pamela from the south-east geopolitical zone.