Tinubu moves to create 2.5m direct, indirect jobs for Nigerians

The Federal yesterday hinted that the Labour Employment and Empowerment Programme (LEEP), a flagship of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, was capable of creating at least 2.5 million direct and indirect jobs for Nigerians

The programme targets zero hunger, zero poverty economic growth and decent jobs through six strategic initiatives namely; digital skills initiative, vocational entrepreneurship skills programmes, infrastructural upgrade, NELEX upgrade for employment acceleration, global remote work initiative and labour compliance enhancement.

Speaking during the unveiling of the programme in Abuja Thursday, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, charged development partners like the World Bank, GIZ, the European Union, UNIDO and the Bank of Industry to support the drive of the current administration to mitigate the hardship Nigerians were undergoing.

The minister noted that poverty could be eradicated from Nigeria, maintaining that the ministry of Labour and employment has so many structures that could take care of all the issues mostly neglected in Nigeria if they were ignited.

She further stated that six out of the eight agendas under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda were under the labour ministry, adding that it was time to be take deliberate actions, think out of the box to make life more meaningful for Nigerians.

According to her: “We are at a position where we need to reposition the labour ministry. The world is moving towards technology and digitalisation and we don’t want to be left behind.

“We can’t do it alone and so we need to partner with you to help us succeed in the country. Mr. President during his campaign was clear about where he wants to take Nigeria to. Today we want to be deliberate, accurate to key into the renewed hope agenda and we want to solicit your support to help us in achieving our key performance index.”

Onyejiocha said, “The ministry is out to make sure poverty is reduced if not totally eradicated through job creation. If we create enough decent jobs it will reduce a lot of our problems we have today including insecurity.

“We want to make sure Nigeria s have food to eat, ensure regulation and workers welfare. Also, empowerment is very critical so we are going to be very deliberate to empower people with what they can use to start up their own business and become employers of labour.

“When you do this deliberately, poverty will be reduced, empowerment will be real and trainings will be impactful.”

However, The Federal Government, states and the organised private sector on Thursday signed an accord for economic and financial inclusion.

This formed “part of efforts to actualise delivery of financial services at affordable costs to all Nigerians, including those at disadvantaged and low-income segments of society,” the Presidency announced in a statement signed by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima’s Spokesperson, Stanley Nkwocha.

Representatives of parties signed the Aso Accord during a workshop organised by the Office of the Technical Advisor to the President on Financial Inclusion (Office of the Vice President) at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

Signing on behalf of the FG were Vice President Kashim Shettima, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Mr. Wale Edun, and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Yemi Cardoso.

The Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, signed the accord on behalf of the states, while the Managing Director/CEO of Sterling Bank Plc., Mr. Abubakar Suleiman signed on behalf of the organised private sector.

Shettima, who declared the workshop open, demanded a renewed commitment from state governors and other key players in the nation’s economic and financial inclusion space to forge a more inclusive and prosperous future for all Nigerians.

He argued that while President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to inclusive economic growth for sustainable development remains definite, “at the core of Mr. President’s economic recovery strategy lies a multifaceted approach aimed at rescuing the economy through various means.”

These means, the VP explained, include “job creation, ensuring food security, eradicating extreme poverty, and, notably, facilitating access to capital.”

He pointed out that these “form the foundation upon which our nation’s prosperity rests,” adding, “They also demonstrate our resolve to reinvent a system where economic empowerment is not just a dream but a tangible reality for all.”

Shettima noted that Thursday’s workshop stemmed from the stark reality that Nigeria cannot afford to maintain the status quo. He also expressed confidence that the depth of expertise within the reach of participants is enough to power their grand ideas for financial inclusion.

“From the tireless efforts of the present and past Governors of the Central Bank of Nigeria to the unwavering dedication of the Federal Ministry of Finance, each of you has played an indispensable role in championing this noble cause over the years.

“I am proud to announce that part of our agenda today involves signing the Aso Accord for Economic and Financial Inclusion.

“This accord will symbolise a renewed and active commitment from all leaders in the economic and financial inclusion space, affirming our collective resolve to forge a more inclusive and prosperous future for every Nigerian,” said the VP.

Earlier, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of The Vice President), Senator Hassan Hadejia, said Tinubu expects the Accord to integrate equality and accessibility of financial services to all Nigerians.

He urged stakeholders to leave no one behind as they adopt new strategies and models of meeting set targets.

In his goodwill message, the 14th Emir of Kano and former CBN Governor, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, emphasised the need to integrate financial literacy into the educational curriculum of Nigerian schools.

The former CBN Chief reasoned that a direct correlation exists between financial exclusion and the wave of insecurity and poverty levels, among other vices in the country.

On his part, the Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, outlined some of the efforts made by the Ondo State government to boost financial inclusion in the state. This includes the work done by the state Entrepreneurship Agency in rural areas to expand financial services to small businesses and individuals.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, commended the support of stakeholders and the critical role played by the CBN in ensuring that the 100 per cent target is reached in the shortest possible time. He also pledged the support of his ministry to meet the targets set by actors.

The representative of the CBN Governor, Dr. Clement Buari, who is the bank’s Director of Strategy Management, said the regulator was doing a lot to accelerate financial inclusion across the country, particularly in underserved communities, insisting that it is a moral and pragmatic obligation for the CBN to take citizens out of the prison of deprivation.

He pledged that the CBN will continue working collaboratively with other stakeholders to accelerate the process of bringing as many individuals and businesses into financial institutions.

Also present at the event were the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Abubakar Bagudu; Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye; Deputy Governor of Borno State, Umar Kadafur; Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Tafida and heads of government agencies.