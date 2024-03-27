Prices of fuel, diesel not increased NNPC Retail Limited

The NNPC Limited wishes to clarify rumours suggesting a price adjustment for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) at its retail stations nationwide.

This was contained in a statement signed by Olufemi Soneye ,Chief Corporate Communications Officer

NNPC Ltd amd made available to Daily Champion

The company asserts that these reports are false and urges Nigerians to disregard them entirely.

NNPC Ltd reaffirms its commitment to sustaining the current sufficiency in petroleum products supply across all its retail stations in the country