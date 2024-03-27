Just in : Slain  soldiers’ children get FG scholarships

.Killing of soldiers in Delta demoralising – COAS

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday conferred national honours on 17 members of the Nigerian Army who were killed in Delta State on March 14, 2024.

This was as he announced the provision of housing facilities for the surviving family members and scholarships for all their children to the university level.

He also directed the payment of death benefits to the family members within 90 days.

He announced these during the burial ceremony of the slain servicemen at the National Military

Tinubu posthumously conferred the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger on the Commanding Officer 181 Amphibious Battalion, Lt. Col. A.H Ali; Maj S.D Shafa (N/13976); Maj D.E Obi (N/14395) and Capt U Zakari (N/16348).

He also conferred the honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger on SSgt Yahaya Saidu (#3NA/36/2974); Cpl Yahaya Danbaba (1ONA/65/7274); Cpl Kabiru Bashir (11NA/66/9853); LCpl Bulus Haruna (16NA/TS/5844); LCpl Sola Opeyemi (17NA/760719); LCpl Bello Anas (17NA/76/290); LCpl Hamman Peter (NA/T82653); LCpl Ibrahim Abdullahi (18NA/77/1191); Pte Alhaji Isah (17NA/76/6079); Pte Clement Francis (19NA/78/0911); Pte Abubakar Ali (19NA/78/2162); Pte Ibrahim Adamu (19NA/78/6079) and Pte Adamu Ibrahim (21NA/80/4795).

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has described the recent killing of military personnel in Delta State as demoralising.

He noted that it was sad that those responsible for their deaths were those they swore to protect.

According to him, the personnel were on a legitimate duty when they met their deaths.

Lagbaja spoke at the burial ceremony for the slain personnel in Abuja on Wednesday.

He also said that a total of 21 children had been orphaned and 10 women widowed by the actions of the culprits.

Lagbaja, however, sought the cooperation of the community to apprehend the culprits of the heinous crime.

Lagbaja said, “The Okuama killing has added to the care of the Nigerian Army and, by extension, the Nigeria state – 10 windows (three of whom are 4, 5, and 8 months pregnant), 21 orphans, and many other dependents which include parents. While commiserating with the families of these gallant soldiers, I assure them that the Nigerian Army and the good people of this country will not leave them in the cold. We shall do all within our power to provide succor to them and preserve the memories of their departed loved ones.”

He noted that the Army will not be deter by the incidents, vowing that the culprits would be brought to book.

He said, “I assure Mr. President and all Nigerians that the Nigerian Army remains committed to its constitutional responsibilities and will not be deterred by setbacks such as witnessed in the Okuama community. As tasked by Mr President and Commander-In-Chief of our Armed Forces, the Nigerian Army, with the assistance of its sister services and other security agencies, is committed to bringing the perpetrators of the Okuama murder to book and recover all service and personal belongings taken from the murdered troops.

“The Nigerian Army will continue to seek the cooperation of all well-meaning Nigerians, particularly in the affected area, toward swift and successful conduct of our search and recovery operations.”