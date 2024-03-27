Convention: Labour Party reserves 2027 Presidential ticket for Peter Obi

. Abure re-elected National Chairman at Nnewi

The National Convention of the Labour Party announced on Wednesday that it has reserved its 2027 ticket for the party’s leader, Peter Obi.

The NC is the Party’s highest decision-making body,

The party also announced a right of first refusal for the Abia State Governor, Alex Oti, should he elect to seek reelection on the party’s platform.

This decision was contained in a Communique issued after the party’s National Convention, held in Nnewi, Anambra State, on Wednesday.

It was signed by the re-elected National Chairman of the party, Comrade Julius Abure and National Secretary, Umar Faruk Ibrahim.

Mr. Obi was LP’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, believed by many to have been massively rigged in favour of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The communique read in part: “The Convention in session based on the antecedents of the Presidential candidate before, during and after the 2023 General Election recommend that the 2027 Presidential ticket of the party be solely reserved for His Excellency, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, the National leader of the party.

“Furthermore, the Convention in session reviewed ongoing development and performance of its Governor in Abia state, His Excellency, Dr. Alex Otti and pass a vote of confidence on him and recommend the 2027 Abia state Gubernatorial ticket of the party be reserved for His Excellency, Dr. Alex Otti.”

However, Labour Party National Chairman, Mr Julius Abure has been re-elected to steer the ship of the party for another four years despite protest against the holding of the national convention by a section of the party’s faithful.

The Chairman of the National Convention and Deputy Governor of Abia State, Mr. Ikechukwu Emetu declared him the winner during the party’s national convention that was held on Wednesday in Nnewi, Anambra State.

There are whispers that Obi is not in solidarity with Abure who has been locked in a controversy over campaign funds mismanagement as alleged by the now suspended Labour Party national treasurer, Oluchi Oparah, who accused the national chairman of misappropriating N3.5 billion.

Meanwhile Alhaji Lamidi Apapa faction of the party describes the exercise as a sham.

Speaking on the convention, the state faction of the party Chairman, Peter Okoye said the exercise is not a Convention, saying,

“We are on top of the matter. It’s pure illegal.

“There was no Ward Congress, no Local Government Congresses ,no State Congress, and now who and who elected the delegates that is Electing the NWC members ?

“The NLC is not there, TUC is not there ,,the owners of the party and members of the NEC and BOT members we are not there too.

“The matter is coming up on 4th of April 2024 for hearing.”

Meanwhile, the Presidential candidate of the party in the last general election, Mr Peter Obi was absent at the convention.