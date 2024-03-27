Why Tinubu should release Nnamdi Kanu – Nigerian Catholic Bishops

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has called on President Bola Tinubu to release the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Most Reverend Lucius Ugorji, President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria said releasing Kanu will open the pathway to economic and security recovery of the southeast region of the country.

Ugorji said this during the episcopal ordination of the Auxiliary Bishop of Orlu Diocese in Imo State on Wednesday.

The call comes about 24 hours after a Federal High Court in Abuja presided over by Justice Binta Nyako rejected Kanu’s bail application.

Ugorji said, “We request the federal government to seriously address the Monday stay-at-home order which is fuelled by the continued detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB leader.

“The Supreme Court on the 15th December 2023 ruled that that ‘even though illegalities were committed with the deployment of brutal force to evade his home after he was granted bail and the extraordinary rendition from Kenya into the country, there is a civil remedy.’

“We appeal to Mr President to use his good offices to explore the civil remedy in the best interest of the people of the southeast whose economic and social life has been greatly crippled on account of the continued detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Releasing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will open the pathway to economic and security recovery of the southeast.”

Though Justice Nyako denied bail to Kanu on Tuesday, the court ordered an accelerated hearing of the case involving Kanu, who is facing terrorism-related charges.

Kanu has been detained by the Department of State Services (DSS) since his arrest and extraordinary rendition from Kenya in June 2021.