Former Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi has won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election held on Thursday in Akure.

Agboola Ajayi beat six other aspirants to clinch the PDP Ticket with 264 Votes out of the 621 accredited votes, making 42 per cent of the total votes.

Other results are ; Kolade Akinjo , 157 Votes , Akingboye Bamidele , 24 votes, Akinwunmi Harrison , 64 votes, Tubosun Arebuwa ,02 votes and Olusola Ebiseni, zero vote.