Discover, cherish your ancestral descent, Iwuanyanwu tells Nigerians

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has called on Nigerians at home and in the diaspora to discover and cherish their ancestral descent.

Chief Iwuanyanwu who was speaking when he led the National Executive of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide to the family home of one of the founding fathers of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Late Chief Emmanuel Agumah of Rivers State, whose wife Mama Hannah Agumah was celebrating her 85th birthday anniversary.

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Iwuanyanwu observed that Late Emmanuel Agumah who hailed from Ikwerre was among the foremost leaders that drafted and set up Ohanaeze Ndigbo to ensure that Ndigbo wherever they are speak with one voice and are protected. He said that Late Emmanuel Agumah believed strongly in Ohanaeze Ndigbo and wondered why some people from Ikwerre and other Igbo speaking areas of Rivers State will start now to deny their ancestral discent which their forebears protected, defended discovered and cherished.

He recalled that Late Emmanuel Agumah, Okogbule Wonodi, Chief Ellah and Obi Wali were among the top founders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

Chief Iwuanyanwu advised the present crop of Igbo speaking areas in Rivers State to retrace their steps and tow the line of their fathers who believed that they were Igbos.

He described as an absurdity someone whose name is Okechukwu, Amaechi Nwankwo, Opara Adanma or Ulunma will turn around to say that he is not an Igbo man. Chief Iwuanyanwu noted that all Igbo speaking the people of Delta State believe that they are Igbos adding that those who were ceded to other States have been appealing to him to ensure that they rejoined their kits and kins in the zone.

Chief Iwuanyanwu commended Mama Hannah Agumah whom he described as an honest, steadfast great woman leader on her 85th birthday anniversary. He recalled that Mama Hannah Agumah was the woman leader of his Presidential Campaign team when he vied for the Presidency of the country.

Chief Iwuanyanwu prayed God to grant her more fruitful years. He commended the first son of the family Hon Igor Agumah for taking good care of their mother and other members of the family.

In his speech, the first son of the Agumah family, Hon Igor Agumah commended the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu for leading the National Executive of Organisation to be with them at their mother’s 85th birthday anniversary.

Among those on hand to receive the National Executive of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide were Hon Igor Agumah, Rumundaka Wonodi and some Elders of the Community.

Report by BEN OSUAGWU

Special Adviser, Media & Publicity to Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, cfr, ofr, mfr, Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo.