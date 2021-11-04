IGP replaces Plateau Police Commissioner with Nnamdi Onyeka

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has ordered the immediate posting of CP Bartholomew Nnamdi Onyeka to Plateau State Command as the new Commissioner of Police (CP) in- charge of the State. The posting follows the redeployment of CP Edward Egbuka to the Force Headquarters for other national engagements.

The new Commissioner of Police, CP Onyeka, hails from Nkume, in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State. He holds a B.A (Hons) in Public Administration and a Masters Degree in Defence Studies from Punjab University, India.

He has attended several tactical and leadership courses within and outside Nigeria including Strategic Leadership and Command Course (SLCC), Police Staff College, Jos; Financial Malpractices Investigation Course; and Armed Conflict Management Course, Command Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna State. He has served in various operational, investigative, and administrative capacities in Bauchi, Imo, Abia, Zamfara State Commands and Zone 1 Headquarters, Kano.

The IGP, while assuring the people of Plateau State of the unrelenting commitment of the Police leadership to containing prevailing and emerging crimes in the State, charged the new Commissioner of Police to deploy his community building experience in ensuring improved public safety and security of lives and property of the citizenry in the State.

He enjoined the people of Plateau State to continuously work with the Police for effective policing of their communities.

A statement issued to newsmen by the Force Public Relations Officer FPRO CP Frank Mba said posting is with immediate effect.

