Collapsed building: Sanwo-Olu sets up probe panel, says culprits’ll be punished

IBRAHIM QUADRI

As rescue operation entered day three at the site of Ikoyi collapsed building, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has set up panel of inquiry to investigate the causes of the fatal incident, noting every detail would be made public.

Governor Sanwo-Olu who visited the site twice on Wednesday added he would be signing executive order to give legal backing to the panel.

It would be recalled that the State Government had on Tuesday set up Independent probe panel consisting of professionals in construction industry.

He listed six of the nine survivors so far rescued from the rubble who are Oduntan Timilehin (26); Ahmed Keleku (19, from Cotonou); Sunday Monday (21, suffered left leg fracture); Adeniran Mayowa (37, hip injury); Solagbade Nurudeen (33, pelvic injury); and Waliu Lateef (32).

Sanwo-Olu, who addressed reporters at the site, said bereaved families would be invited to identify their loved ones, latest tomorrow, after autopsy have been conducted on the bodies recovered.

The Governor also said he would be signing an executive order to give legal backing to the Panel of Inquiry set up to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the accident.

Members of the panel are Toyin Ayinde (Chairman); Ekundayo Onajobi (Secretary); Idris Akintilo; Yinka Ogundairo; Godfrey. O. Godfrey and Mrs. Bunmi Ibrahim.

The governor assured the people that the law would take its full course on whoever is found culpable in the accident.

According to him “I visited the site of the collapsed building on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi to inspect the level of work being done in the ongoing rescue operations.

“I expressed my appreciation to the first responders and all who have joined the rescue efforts. A help desk has been set up at the site for people seeking information about their relations who may have been involved in the incident.

“An independent panel to probe and investigate the remote and immediate causes of the incident and to also make recommendations on how to prevent future occurrence will be set up.

“We are already conducting an internal probe to find out what went wrong and punish those indicted.

“There will be absolutely no cover-up in the search for truth in this incident. If anyone is found to be indicted, he/she will definitely face the law.

“My sincere condolences go to the families who have lost loved ones. May the souls of the departed rest In peace.”

However, there are indications that the Lagos State House of Assembly may summon government officials to answer questions in relation to the recent collapse of a 21-storey building in the Ikoyi area of the State.

This follows a visit to the site of the tragedy by a team of lawmakers led by the Chairman of the House Committee on Physical Planning and Urban Development. Hon Nureni Akinsanya.

Akinsanya, who said the team was at the site on the instruction of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, told journalists that the delegation would present a report on its findings to the House and those concerned could be invited.

While commending rescue efforts being carried out by agencies of the State government in collaboration with security bodies and private partners, Akinsanya sympathised with families of victims of the incident.

“I sympathise with the families of those affected and I want them to take heart and look unto God for the strength to bear the tragic incident,” he said just as he prayed that the the tragedy would be the last the State would record.

“We have been on the ground for hours and we have seen what has happened. When we get back, we will write our report.

“Mr. Governor has also spoken and given update. On our part, the House will carry out its own function. I am sure the leadership of the House led by Speaker Mudashiru Obasa will set up a committee or panel to look into the report, invite those to be invited and if we have to amend our laws, we will,” he said.

Earlier, the delegation met with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, the head of the Lagos State Emergency Management, LASEMA, Dr. Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu and other government officials at the site of the rescue operation.

Members of the delegation include Hon. Rasheed Makinde, Hon. Rasheed Makinde, Hon. Fatai Oluwa and Hon Femi Saheed.

Also, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu on Tuesday gave reason why the rescue operation at the scene of collapsed building area of the State is getting slow, saying the emergency responders would have to be slow because they are to rescue lives and not just to clear debris.

Yishawu, who is representing Eti-Osa constituency II, the jurisdiction where the tragedy occurred, gave the explanation while speaking to journalists at the scene of the incident.

Many workers had feared trapped in a 21-storey building under construction which collapsed on Gerard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos on November 1st.

But the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), stated that it was a 25-storey building, while the State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, put the number of dead victims at four.

An eyewitness told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on condition of anonymity that the building collapsed around 2.30 p.m.

The witness, who is also a worker on site, said that five dead bodies were seen at the top of the rubble of the collapsed building.

Daily Champion learnt that three more bodies were being removed from the rubble by the emergency responders, comprising Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, National Emergency Management Agency and Lagos Building Control Agency arrived at the building site.

In his reaction, Yishawu said, “Every collapse building is serious that much I can tell you especially when people are inside the building, serious financial loss to those who own the building, l’m sure they’ve sold some of the buildings.

“More importantly, it is serious because people were inside the building when it came down, there is no amount of money that worth the life and that is why we give it the seriousness it deserves.

“Our mission here is to save lives, as many lives as possible. Earlier today, three people have been taken out and rushed to the hospitals.”

He further explained that the emergency responders had to go slow since it was not just to clear rubbble but to save lives, saying “they have to go slow because they are trying to save lives not just to remove debris.”

Asked why it took the agencies two hours before reaching the scene of the incident, the lawmaker noted, “Lagos is working that is why we are demanding for faster service. We are not there yet but we will continue to improve. Two hours was not good but it was an improvement from the past, where we are coming from.”

He assured that the Lagos State House of Assembly would continue to give more funding for the emergency respond agencies so that they would function more effectively.

“We will keep funding LASEMA so that we can respond faster. They are opening other units in the entire Lagos so that they can rescue faster during emergencies, that is what the House of Assembly is doing under Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa.”

