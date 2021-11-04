Unlimited Benefits coming to Subscribers in Glo-Eutelsat project

Fresh from its recent deal with Eutelsat, a global commercial satellite company, total telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom, is poised to deploy unlimited internet service and Satellite-based community wifi internet service in unserved areas across the country.

The company in a statement said that the recent business deal consummated between Globacom and Eutelsat will provide a platform for it to extend internet connection to rural communities in the country where they don’t have access to internet services.

It stated that the Glo-powered Eutelsat Konnect Satellite platform comes with many advantages, some of which include electronic transactions by subscribers and opportunity for payments to workers or companies in remote areas. It also gives city –based subscribers the opportunity to reach their friends and families in remote locations who also in turn will be able to transact business over the internet.

“This is also in line with the Federal Government’s desire to extend broadband coverage beyond urban and densely populated areas. Millions of Nigerians will, therefore, have access to communicate and transact business with the communal provision of internet access by Globacom in these rural areas”, Globacom said.

The company added that “This is a specialized internet service provision for remote communities where internet access is either currently minimal or not available. The service will be offered at very attractive and competitive rates which will be cheaper than the current expensive options of going into bigger towns for internet access or internet access over very expensive terrestrial network in such communities”

Globacom explained that priority will be given to “Remote Northern/Middle-Belt communities, southern offshore locations, farm ranches and factories/businesses far from townships where access to internet/terrestrial networks are a challenge”.

