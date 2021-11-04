Chairman, Nigerian Breweries chair, Jamodu, bags MAN’s special recognition award

The Chairman of Nigerian Breweries Plc,Chief Kola Jamodu has bagged the Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria (MAN) special recognition award. The award was bestowed on him at a special dinner in commemoration of the Association’s 50th anniversary held recently in Abuja.

According to the President, Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria(MAN),Mr. Mansur Ahmed, the award was presented to Chief Jamodu in recognition of his immense contribution to the growth of the manufacturing sector in Nigeria.

“No doubt, Chief Kola Jamodu has shown exceptional commitment to the growth of the sector over the years. The impact and the outcome of the reforms we are now seeing is as a result of his contribution. Apart from that, he is also a worthy ambassador of the association who is always keen on championing causes that would promote the best interest of local manufacturers while also ensuring that locally manufactured goods become globally competitive”, Ahmed said.

While congratulating the Chairman on the award, The Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc,Mr. Hans Essaadi described the recognition as a well-deserved one considering the commitment and passion of the the awardee to ensuring that the manufacturing sector becomes a critical driver of growth for the Nigerian economy.

“Chief Kola Jamodu is truly deserving of this honour given his contribution in various business or economic activities in the manufacturing sector to inspiring socio-economic growth and development in Nigeria. On behalf of the board and management of Nigerian Breweries Plc, I would like to express our hearty congratulations to our chairman”, Essaadi said

Speaking shortly after receiving the award, Jamodu noted that MAN remains a critical stakeholder in formulating industrial policy and achieving Nigeria’s industrialisation agenda.

He expressed his profound appreciation to the leadership of MAN for the honour bestowed on him promising that he would continue to lend necessary support and proffer ideas that would make the manufacturing sector the mainstay of the Nigerian economy.

“I sincerely appreciate the association for this huge honour. This means a lot to me and would further motivate me to contribute my part in making sure that the industry fulfil its potential”, he said.

A member of the HEINEKEN Group, Nigerian Breweries Plc is the pioneer and largest brewing company in Nigeria. Incorporated in 1946 as “Nigerian Brewery Limited”, the company made historyin June 1949 when the first bottle of STAR lager beer rolled out of its Lagos brewery bottling line. Today, it has a rich portfolio of 19 high-quality brands (such as Heineken, Desperados, Maltina, Life, Amstel Malta, Gulder, Fayrouz and Legend) produced from 9 breweries and 2 malting plants which are distributed nationwide.

Nigerian Breweries is also a recipient of several awards and recognition in other areas of its operations including product quality, marketing excellence, productivity and innovation, health and safety, corporate social responsibility, and sustainability.