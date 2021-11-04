Post-demolition crises:  Transporters, hoodlum attacks FCTA Officials in Abuja, injures six

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Hoodlums and commercial transporters on Wednesday attacked the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) officials on clean up exercise at Zuba, Gwagwalada Area Council of the nation’s capital.

The personnel who were in the area to clear out illegal parks and shanties in Zuba, were viciously attacked leaving seven seriously injured.

The task team consists of officials from the Department of Development Control, Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) and Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) we’re assigned to clear Zuba of all illegal parks and shanties.

The problem ensued when the DTRS officials started impounding vehicles immediately after the demolition of the park at Zuba interchange.

This, got the commercial motorists angry as they started throwing stones to disrupt the the on going exercise.

Our correspondent gathered that, seven of the officials were reportedly injured while the entire personnel scampered for safety and rushed into their vehicles fleeing for safety.

Security agents attached to the team use tear gas canisters and shot into the air to disperse the miscreants who equally attacked and injured innocent motorists.

However, other areas planned for removal were not touched as the personnel ran for their dear lives. A member of the task force from the DTRS who spoke under the condition of anonymity said,

“The Security personnel we went with was not enough. Zuba is a danger place when it comes to clean up.

“We only demolished the park but couldn’t proceed to other locations. Even from the office we expected it but the “Ogas” just pushed us into danger. We hope to return back with a stronger force another day.”

However, a leader of the transporters, Jubrin Kyari, insisted that the park was duly allocated to them by FCTA Transport Secretariat and they have document.

His words: “We have document to this effect, but without any revocation order the minister came and demolish it.”

He accused the FCTA of not giving them alternative palace before removing them from the roads.

According to him; “The FCTA has finally push all transporters to the main road in Zuba which certainly will cause heavy traffic gridlock.

“The major park loading vehicles to the north has been demolished while others as we gathered will also be demolished.

“People must travel to the States in the North, and Zuba is a transit point. We will keep loading on the road until government provides an alternative”, he said.

Meanwhile, those injured include one Jeremiah Timothy, a Police Inspector and Suleiman Musa, an AEPB staff among many others.