Violent attack on Dr Chris Igwe, MD of Mainland Oil & Gas Ltd in VGC Lagos

In the early hours of May 3, 2024 at about 6:30 am, the Managing Director (MD) of Mainland Oil & Gas Ltd in his usual manner stepped out of his residence in Victoria Garden City (VGC) for a routine exercise. While running past House 56A, Road 12 VGC, allegedly occupied by one Joylin Mateno Ohoro he saw a strange face in the neighbourhood (now identified as Mr. George Ezenwa) standing by the entrance gate to House 56A, Road 12 VGC with a dog beside him.

Not aware of the plans of the man to attack him, Dr Igwe called on the man to watch the dog beside him. Unknown to Dr. Igwe, the man had other plans. As soon as Dr. Igwe drew closer to the gate, the man instantaneously released the enraged dog on Dr. Igwe. The dog pursued Dr. Igwe while the man followed behind. Seeing what was happening, ASP Peter Ebri, (Police Officer attached to Dr. Igwe), who was close by rushed towards the scene to rescue Dr. Igwe from the attack.

The matter was reported to the VGC Police Station and the VGC security team. The police are currently looking for the man and the occupant of House 56A, Road 12 VGC for the alleged offences. While evading police interrogation and investigation, Ohoro has taken to her social media and other media outlets to peddle false stories against Dr Igwe accusing him of raising fire in VGC.

From the publications made by Ohoro and the fact that she has been evading police investigation over the matter, it suggests that Ohoro was neck deep into the plan and might have orchestrated the plan with the aid of her partner Mr Ezenwa to assault and cause grievous bodily harm on Dr Igwe.

Ohoro lives in the estate and must have noted that Dr. Igwe goes for routine morning jogging across the street, and planned with the man she identified as her colleague to carry out the nefarious attack.