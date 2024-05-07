Court remands man in custody for break-in, attempted rape

ARINZE NWAFOR, Lagos

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court has remanded a man, Ebong Ime, in custody for allegedly breaking into the house of a woman and attempting to rape her.

The State, on Monday, arraigned the defendant, Ime and brought a two-count charge of burglary and attempt to commit the offence of rape against him.

The charge against the defendant is contrary to Sections 305 and 260 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

The State counsel, Abimbola Abolade told the court that the defendant had broken into the residence and attempted to have unlawful sexual intercourse with a woman (name withheld) in Surulere on October 11, 2022.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge after the court read it to him.

Abolade asked for a trial date afterwards and said “Because of the not guilty plea, the prosecution would be seeking a trial date.”

If the defendant is found guilty, he faces a sentence of seven years imprisonment on the first count and 14 years imprisonment for the second count.

Justice Abiola Soladoye adjourned the matter to June 25, 2024 for trial.