Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Court remands man in custody for break-in, attempted rape

CrimeMetro newsNews
Image depicting rape
24
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

ARINZE NWAFOR, Lagos

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court has remanded a man, Ebong Ime, in custody for allegedly breaking into the house of a woman and attempting to rape her.

The State, on Monday, arraigned the defendant, Ime and brought a two-count charge of burglary and attempt to commit the offence of rape against him.

The charge against the defendant is contrary to Sections 305 and 260 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

The State counsel, Abimbola Abolade told the court that the defendant had broken into the residence and attempted to have unlawful sexual intercourse with a woman (name withheld) in Surulere on October 11, 2022.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge after the court read it to him.

Abolade asked for a trial date afterwards and said “Because of the not guilty plea, the prosecution would be seeking a trial date.”

If the defendant is found guilty, he faces a sentence of seven years imprisonment on the first count and 14 years imprisonment for the second count.

Justice Abiola Soladoye adjourned the matter to June 25, 2024 for trial.

Continue Reading
Admin 2 304 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

UBA consolidates gains as gross earnings rise by 110% in Q1

Cybersecurity: CBN imposes 0.5% levy on electronic financial…

Many arrested as Gov. Mbah launches onslaught against Uzo…

State Police: Lagos Assembly faults IGP, urges NASS to…

1 of 2,140