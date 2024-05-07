Again, Namur Int’nal stirs auto mkt with fuel economizer, rewards 34 hybrid marketers.

People will naturally start trusting me when they see my reliability and consistency—Anonymous.

It was one of those occasions when the high and the mighty in societies across the continents gather to honour those who honour is due. And this time around they came from Asia and Africa to bear witness to the efficacy of products which time has arrived. We are talking about two products which have suddenly turned to essential commodities. They are Namur Fuel Economizer and Namur Alkaline Stick

The occasion was the second award ceremony of hybrid marketers of hybrid products; it was an event organized to honour 34 top notch marketers of Namur Elite International manufacturers of Namur Fuel Economizer and Namur Alkaline Stick. The venue was the Ibis Hotel in Ikeja and marketers that were honoured were 34 in number. Their rewards included Namur Elites International branded new laptops.

Gathered to witness the event included two top executives of Namur Elite International who flew in from Japan the previous day as a way of authentication the claims of the African Representative of the company Jessica Ifeyinwa Samuel who have continued to insist that the Namur Fuel Economizer is exactly what the Nigerian motorist do not only desire but deserves at a time like this when cost of fuel is out of the roof.

Testimonies from those who have used the product say that Namur Fuel Economizer is an “A” rated product which provides absolute remedy to fuel consumption considering that fuel consumption has become a major problem for all peoples across the world with particular emphasis in Nigeria where the product is becoming out of the reach of average citizen. Namur Fuel Economizer is said to be a unique product made in Japan that provides 100% fuel consumption management while improving engine performance.

“The fact that Namur Fuel Economizer guarantees more than 30 per cent savings on fuel consumption makes it a unique product in Nigeria today considering the high cost of fuel. The major secret to wealth and financial success lies in being of service to more people by creating value and solving their problems. The more problems you solve, the richer you become. Namur Fuel Economizer has proven to be what every Nigerian needs today and I am glad to be part of the solution”, the African Representative had volunteered.

She had remarked that the Namur Alkaline Stick is a unique product made from all natural alkaline stones that helps revamp, revitalize and mineralize water thus making it healthier for human consumption.

It is therefore not surprising that in less than seven months of the introduction of these products into the Nigerian market, consumers have continued to besiege the various retail outlets where Namur Fuel Economizer and Namur Alkaline Stick are been sold with many more distributors queuing up to be admitted as stockists.

As a measure of the wide acceptance of the products, the African Representative of Namur Elite International for the second time in less than seven months celebrated distributors and marketers at an impressive event which held in Lagos last week during which a whopping 34 leading marketers were rewarded with customized laptops valued at almost N500,000 each. They were also rewarded with plaques for their outstanding performances in investing and partnering with Namur Elite International. The first time that Namur Elite International rewarded its marketers was on December 9, 2023 were 18 of them were celebrated. As it was in the previous event, the award ceremony was upgraded to a higher level with an award dinner Party / Gala Night which had the company’s representatives from Japan, the awardees, Namur Super store owners, guests of the awardees and management of Namur Elite Int’l within Nigerian and the Francophone countries in attendance.