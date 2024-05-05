KONGA launches free same day deliveries on Starlink, apple & Samsung nationwide

Konga, the only authorised shop-in-shop for Starlink Internet kits in Nigeria, is offering its customers free same day delivery across all major cities in the country.

With prices of Starlink Internet kits slashed by 50%, Konga is delivering additional value so that both homes and businesses in urban and remote places can enjoy infinite possibilities with their internet on both their standard and enterprise installations. This offer which is available both online and in its retail stores nationwide is exclusive to new and existing customers this month.

With the improvement in prices on both original standard and enterprise Starlink kits, customers can now enjoy a global warranty and direct installation services by purchasing only on Konga.

Since the launch of the partnership with the Elon Musk owned satellite internet provider, Nigerians have continued to celebrate the uninterrupted supply of fast and efficient cyber network services from the authentic devices available on Konga.

In addition to Starlink, other unique items from leading global companies such as Apple, HP, Lenovo, Samsung, Zinox, Philips, Intel and many more are available at unbeatable discounts in the Konga Tech Month from the 1st and will run till the 31st of May 2024.

The Konga Tech Month was extended from its traditional 7day promotion to 30days to give more people access to exclusive deals throughout the month. To enjoy these mouthwatering offers, visit konga.com or any of its physical outlets today.