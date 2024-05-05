OTC 2024: PETAN leads stakeholders on sustainable energy solutions for Africa’s future

Ugo Amadi, Houston

The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) has led delegates to the 2024 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, Texas U.S. to discuss sustainable energy solutions for Africa’s future.

According to PETAN programme, the official opening of the Nigerian Pavilion, dedicated to the marketing of Nigeria’s potential to foreign investors on Monday, will be attended by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil) Senator Heineken Lokpobiri; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Hon. Ekerikpe Ekpo; Commission Chief Executive, NUPRC, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe; Group Chief Executive officer, NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari; Chairman of PETAN, Engr. Wole Ogunsanya and Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Engr. Felix Ogbe.

Dr Innocent Akuvue ,Publicity Secretary, PETAN, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday .

Akuvue said that PETAN’s Nigerian pavilion at OTC 2024 would be hosted under the theme, “Sustainable Energy Solutions for Africa’s Future”.

He said that the conference would have more than 200 hours of multidisciplinary discussions and networking events, including a wide range of topics, suited for every participant.

PETAN scribe, however, called for stakeholders’ participation at the 2024 OTC, holding between May 6 and May 9 at the NRG Park, Houston, Texas, US.

According to him, PETAN has been responsible for hosting stakeholders at the OTC for many years.

“The association is calling on government agencies, stakeholders, oil and gas companies, and Nigerian investors to participate at the Nigerian pavilion at the prestigious event in Houston, U.S.

“Participation in the Nigerian pavilion shall deliver a unique opportunity for exhibitors and delegates to interact with global professionals

“As they share their insights on technological advances, energy transition, safety, environmentally focused solutions, and economic and regulatory impacts of the offshore energy sector,” he aded.

Akuvue said: “It allows organisations to engage with world leaders, CEOs, and government officials from around the world, with the chance to create and develop business relationships.

“And also tap into emerging regions vital to offshore development and obtaining recognition necessary for growth and visibility to thousands across the globe.

“Showcase your company’s capabilities to over 1,000 delegates and over 250 companies in the industry.“Promote products and services to operators and contractors in the local region.

“Gain access to the latest industry news and access to networking opportunities with professional contacts from across the world.

“Network with the upstream, midstream, and downstream organisations and high-profile government officials and key decision-makers in the industry.

“Build and establish new leads as well as entrench a global presence in the industry.“Get familiar with competitors’ capabilities to stay ahead in the industry,” the statement read.

OTC 2024 expects over 31,000 energy professionals as attendees, 45 technical sessions, 450 presentations and over 1,300 exhibitors drawn from different countries, including Nigeria.