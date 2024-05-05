NSE President to speak at 2024 Offshore Technology Conference, Houston

As part of her engagement at the 2024 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), the President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE. will take the stage as a Panel Speaker at the Nigerian Pavilion of the OTC in Houston, USA.

The 2024 edition of the Nigerian Pavilion at OTC, themed: “Sustainable Energy Solutions for Africa’s Future,” is expected to host thousands of professionals, industry leaders, and delegates from the African continent and across the globe.

According to a statement released by the NSE Corporate Service Board, the NSE President will be speaking as a panelist at the African Continent Collaboration Session, which is themed “Elevating Local Content Excellence: Collaborative Strategies for Africa’s Oil and Gas Industry.”

The session will take place on Tuesday, May 7, at the Wyndham by 2:30 pm.

Notable speakers on the session include the President of the Association of African Petroleum Producers (AAP) from Senegal, and the President of the Association of Service Companies of Angola (ASSEA).

Additionally, the President of the NSE, Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE along with the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, will officiate the opening of the Nigerian Pavilion at OTC.

The opening declaration event is scheduled for Monday, May 6, 2024, at 11 am at the NRG Park.

Dignitaries expected at the event include the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited, Mr. Mele Kolo Kyari, and the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe.

These marks the first time the President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers will be speaking at OTC.

The President’s participation underscores the NSE’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements and promoting sustainable practices in the energy sector.

The President’s trip is being sponsored by one of the NSE’s Strategic Partners, highlighting the importance of collaboration and partnerships in advancing the goals of the engineering profession.

The President is expected to be accompanied by a Vice President of the Society.

As part of the sidelines of the conference, the President will engage directly with members of the NSE Houston Branch. This engagement will provide members with insights into the future direction of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, as well as updates on the Branch’s activities and initiatives.

The President will provide insights into her agenda for “Rebirthing NSE for the Growth, Empowerment, and Advancement of Engineering,” highlighting key strategies and initiatives aimed at advancing the engineering profession.

Of particular interest will be the recent inauguration of the Society’s Diaspora international mobility committees, aimed at facilitating seamless integration and practice of Engineers across borders.

