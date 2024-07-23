Glo subscribers to get cash in Flex Win  

Digital solutions provider, Globacom, has announced the start of a thrilling new lottery service, Glo Flex Win, which provides customers excitement and puts more money in their wallets.

Glo subscribers can make additional money by showing their quick thinking and knowledge through the Glo Flex Win service.

According to a press release from Globacom, subscribers will be given trivia questions on a variety of subjects, spanning from pop culture to general knowledge, and more. They will gain points for every right response, which will also raise their chances of earning significant prizes.

All a subscriber has to do to sign up for Glo Flex Win is dial *20138# from their mobile device, choose “Flex Win,” and choose any pack they like.

Glo Flex Win offers quick thrill. Globacom enjoined its subscribers to get ready to test their knowledge on a wide variety of trivia topics covering entertainment, sports, history, and other subjects.

The Glo Flex Win welcomes players with different skill levels as everyone has the opportunity to put their knowledge to the test and possibly win amazing rewards. Glo Flex Win offers prizes for regular participation, compared to traditional lotteries where luck is the only factor. The statement further stated that a subscriber’s chances of winning increases with the amount of games played.

“We believe that Glo Flex Win will not only foster a sense of camaraderie among our subscribers, but will also serve as a source of motivation and entertainment. It’s a chance for them to unwind, have fun, and even walk away with some fantastic rewards”, the company added.

The Glo Flex Win Lottery service is available to all Glo customers, prepaid or postpaid.