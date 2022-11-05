I will change the North – Obi

VICTORY ORIMEMI

The Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi has promised to change the northern part of Nigeria for good.

In a virtual meeting on Friday, the former Anambra State governor stressed that Nigerians must stop voting based on ethnic and religious considerations

“There is nowhere in Nigeria where a person buys cheaper bread because he is a Muslim or a Christian. Our economic problems arising from poor leadership do not discriminate on the basis of religion or tribe”.

“The country’s leadership should not continue to repeat the same methods that are not working. We must not vote for any contestant on ethnic or religious considerations.

“I am the only governor in Nigerian history who finished eight years, left money, built infrastructure, owed no contractor, salary or pension,” he said.

Obi hinted that he would focus on the North due to the region’s enormous potential that needs to be tapped and harnessed.

The candidate assured that with what he has in mind, “the North will forever remain grateful.”

According to him, “I am going to change the region. We need to cultivate arable land there; respected Nigerians from the North have ruled this country but the ten poorest states are from the region.”

Obi added that the region has the most unemployed youths, out of school children, and the worst school kidnapping record globally.

“(The) 2023 election must not be on entitlements based on religion or tribe but on competence, character and what you did before.”

