Buhari commends Jim Ovia service to society

President Muhammadu Buhari has wished a happy 71st birthday to Mr. Jim James Ovia CFR, CON, businessman and founder of Zenith Bank Plc, Africa’s largest commercial bank, referring to him as a symbol of service and dedication.

He praised him for his life of service to society.

“Jim Ovia,” according to the President, “is a beloved citizen,” praising him for his visionary accomplishments in business and banking in particular, and “for his efforts to accomplish seemingly impossible tasks as demonstrated by the success of Zenith Bank, which he founded in 1990, as well as his commitment to the welfare of the nation and its people.”

Buhari commended the banker for identifying with the administration from its inception, and for his support for the reform policies engendered by it.

In wishing Jim Ovia a happy birthday, President Buhari urged him to continue his service to the nation and its people and “to do even more in these tough times,” according to a statement by Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity)

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline