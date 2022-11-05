Okowa congratulates Jim Ovia at 71

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice-Presidential Candidate and Governor of Delta, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on Friday, congratulated the Founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr Jim Ovia, on his 71st birth anniversary.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa said that Ovia’s indelible contribution to banking revolution in Nigeria and Africa was inspiring and worthy of commendations.

He stated that the Zenith Bank Chairman had through his adroit and sterling leadership, contributed immensely in making the economy of Deltans and other Nigerians better in the last 32 years of the bank’s operation.

The governor described the septuagenarian as an amiable corporate business leader, outstanding patriot, a highly de-trabilised statesman and exceptional administrator who had inspired many Nigerians to success in many endeavours.

He said “on behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate an illustrious son of Delta, a great Nigerian and patriot, outstanding statesman and banking personified, Mr Jim Ovia, CFR, on the occasion of his 71st birth anniversary.

“Since he founded Zenith Bank Plc in 1990, he remains one of the greatest contributors to the banking revolution in Nigeria and Africa.

“He has employed numerous Nigerians and financed many businesses in the over 32 years of the bank’s operations.

“For us in Delta, we are proud of his outstanding accomplishments and avowed commitment to making life better for our people.

“On this auspicious occasion, I join your family, staff of Zenith Bank, business associates and well-wishers to celebrate with you on this deserving anniversary.

“It is my prayer that God will continue to bless you with good health, abundant resources and sound mind to sustain your philanthropy and service to humanity and our nation.” Okowa stated.

