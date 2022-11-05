Edo vigilante apprehends two over ritual activities in Ovia North-East

CHRIS AKHABUE

The Edo State Security Vigilante Network has apprehended two persons for suspected ritual activities in Oluku, Ovia North-East Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects are Daniel Sunday, 19, from Akwa-Ibom State and Ikponmwosa Ogbebor, 19, from Edo State.

The two were arrested after a female herbalist they contacted for the rituals alerted men of the Edo Vigilante Security Network in the area.

The suspects have been handed over to the Edo State Police Command for further interrogation and investigation.

They however noted that they didn’t plan to kill anybody for the rituals but planned to sacrifice any part of their body for the get-rich-quick ritual.

Speaking to journalists, the State Coordinator, Edo State Security Vigilante Network, Col. Kole Oshoriamhe Omomia (Rtd), said Edo vigilante has been on alert to rid the state of crime and deter youth from engaging in similar vices.

