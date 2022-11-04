Champion Newspapers Limited
Rhythm & Blues Concert. lifestyle event with favorite Nigerian superstars held in Lagos

L-r... Business Woman    Dr Comfort Folashade Omotade Odumosu; with  Wife of the Minister of Works and Housing, Dame Abimbola Emmanuella Fashola,
L-r… Former Senator Florence Ita-Giwa; Ho HVeteran Nigerian comedian, Tunde Adewale popularly known TeeA.(host)  her Mother Mrs. Shade Odumade; MD/CEO Eleganza Group Dr ( Mrs) Shade Okoya; (MON). Billionaire industrialist and Aare of Lagos Chief Razak Okoya, Chief (Sir) Gbenga Obasa,

L-r …Business Woman  Dr. Comfort Folashade Omotade Odumosu; and MD/CEO Eleganza Group  Dr.        ( Mrs) Shade Okoya (MON).

L-r …Head Human resources Heirs Insurance  Gloria Agugua  with Dr Adaobi  Nwakuche; CEO of Heirs Insurance.

Musician performing at the Stage .

Musician performing at the Stage ; during Rhythm and Blues Concert. Lifestyle event to bring music lovers together to enjoy exhilarating music experiences with their favorite Nigerian superstars held at Eko hotel on 30/10/2022.., PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI,

 

