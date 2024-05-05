CDS Visits CBN, Seeks Intervention to Enhance Military Operations

Chidimma Uchegbu -Abuja

As part of the Military campaign to end contemporary challenges confronting the nation through engagement with critical stakeholders, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, was at the Central Bank of Nigeria, on Friday, on a visit to the Central Bank governor.

This statement was revealed by the Director, Defence Information,

Brigadier General Tukur Gusau on Friday.

Speaking at the occasion, General Musa applauded the CBN Governor for his sterling leadership qualities and his monetary and fiscal policies which are geared towards addressing economic hardships in the country. The CDS pointed out the enormous challenges Nigeria is facing, but he added ” I can see light at the end of the tunnel. ”

He further enumerated many challenges faced by the military that impinge on its operations and therefore appealed to the CBN Governor to critically look into the issues to address them.

General Musa also seized the opportunity to call CBN to consider members of the Armed Forces in its agricultural schemes as a means of enhancing welfare for both serving and retired personnel. He concluded that “the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain focused, professional, and ready to secure Nigeria”.

The host in his response, the CBN Governor, Mr Olayemi Cardoso, expressed appreciation for the CDS’s visit. Cardoso acknowledged the immense sacrifice the Armed Forces of Nigeria, AFN, is making to secure the country. He enthused that the military takes too much risk over their lives to ensure peace and tranquility reign. He assures the Military of the CBN’s commitment to support and collaborate with Defence Headquarters.

The governor also commended the CDS leadership philosophy. According to him, “It gives everybody hope for the future.”

The Central Bank Governor further stated that the CBN has re-set its strategy, primarily to focus on monetary policies to manage the stability of the system. He emphasized that the CBN needed AFN assistance in its daily operation. He promised that things would soon normalise.