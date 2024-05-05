Champion Newspapers Limited
Imo state govt will remain commits’ to free Press –Gov. Uzodimma

Hope Uzodimma, Imo state governor
VICTOR DURUAMAKU, Owerri

 

Imo state  Governor,  Hope Uzodimma has said that his administration, will  remain committed to the pursuit of the tenets of free Press

 

He noted that the role of the media in advancing the positive course of the society cannot be underestimated.

A statement  issued in Owerri  Saturday afternoon, by his Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser Media, Oguwike Nwachuku, said  the Governor has resolved  that  his administration will not only guarantee the practice of free Press in the  State, but will continue to partner with the media  in the overall interest of the public.

It would be recalled  that  Journalists  all over the world marked the 2024 World Press Freedom Day on Friday, May 3, 2024,  with the theme, A Press for the planet: Journalism in the face of the environmental crisis.

The statement added that Governor Uzodimma is on the same page with journalists practising in the State in particular, and Nigeria in general, as they celebrate the World Press Freedom Day, insisting that partnership between the government, stakeholders and the media practitioners is key to dealing with the issues that give the journalists cause for worry.

The statement further said that the Governor appreciates the theme for this year’s celebration as being apt, and in line with the thinking of government, at both sub national, national, continental and global levels, as regards to how to deal with critical societal challenges plaguing humanity of late.

The statement said  that  the Governor  also used the opportunity to felicitate with members of the National Association of Nigerian Students ( NANS) who collaborated with students of the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies of the Imo State University to mark the occasion with the theme: The importance of journalism and freedom of expression in the context of the current global crisis.

 

