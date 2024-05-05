Imo state govt will remain commits’ to free Press –Gov. Uzodimma

VICTOR DURUAMAKU, Owerri

Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodimma has said that his administration, will remain committed to the pursuit of the tenets of free Press

He noted that the role of the media in advancing the positive course of the society cannot be underestimated.

A statement issued in Owerri Saturday afternoon, by his Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser Media, Oguwike Nwachuku, said the Governor has resolved that his administration will not only guarantee the practice of free Press in the State, but will continue to partner with the media in the overall interest of the public.

It would be recalled that Journalists all over the world marked the 2024 World Press Freedom Day on Friday, May 3, 2024, with the theme, A Press for the planet: Journalism in the face of the environmental crisis.

The statement added that Governor Uzodimma is on the same page with journalists practising in the State in particular, and Nigeria in general, as they celebrate the World Press Freedom Day, insisting that partnership between the government, stakeholders and the media practitioners is key to dealing with the issues that give the journalists cause for worry.

The statement further said that the Governor appreciates the theme for this year’s celebration as being apt, and in line with the thinking of government, at both sub national, national, continental and global levels, as regards to how to deal with critical societal challenges plaguing humanity of late.

The statement said that the Governor also used the opportunity to felicitate with members of the National Association of Nigerian Students ( NANS) who collaborated with students of the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies of the Imo State University to mark the occasion with the theme: The importance of journalism and freedom of expression in the context of the current global crisis.

