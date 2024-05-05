Anambra born Special Adviser to Borno Gov, Zulum is dead

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Special Adviser to Borno State Governor, Governor Babagana Zulum on Community Relations, Chief Kester Ogualili, is dead.

The Anambra born Ogualili was reported to have passed away at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital after a protracted illness.

The Governor in a condolence message released by his Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Abdulrahman Ahmed expressed shock over the incident.

He said, “I am saddened by the passing of Hon Kester Ogualili; he has served the people of Borno diligently for many years. Hon. Kester was a promoter of peace and a good ambassador of the Igbo community in Borno.

“We will continue to remember his role serving as a bridge to foster peaceful co-existence among the residents.”

The Governor prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and for the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

The Governor extended his condolence to Ogualili associates and Zenith Bank plc, where the deceased worked for many years.

Late Chief Kester Ogualili served as the Special Adviser on Community Relations between 2011 and 2019 during the administration of Senator Kashim Shettima who is now the Vice President to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He was however appointed to the same position by Zulum and served from 2019 to 2023, but was again, reappointed for another term in January 2024.

