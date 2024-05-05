Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Pride women Conference , 8th Edition held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r...  Chief Physiotherapist, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Yaba, Lillian Akuma; Seasoned  Finance Professional ,Mrs. Olubunmi Ojomu; Pharmacist and founder of S.T& T Regency Schools ,Dr (Mrs.) Margaret Ibru; Convener of the Pride women conference, Mrs. Ijeoma Anyiam –Osigwe ;Publisher Pride Magazine Nigeria  . Chief Charles Anyiam Osigwe; Legal   Practitioner, Barrister Toyin Taiwo-Ojo; Co-Founder Didi Museum , Chief (Mrs) Elizabeth Jibunoh ; Enthusiastic, Strategic and Innovative Entrepreneur Dr Adaora Dagogo, during the 8th Pride women Conference on ‘l  Survived ; Surmounting assault and Abuse; ’held at NIIA on 3/5/2024... PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
10
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r …Pharmacist and founder of S.T& T Regency Schools, Dr (Mrs.) Margaret Ibru; Convener of the Pride women conference, Mrs. Ijeoma Anyiam –Osigwe ;Publisher Pride Magazine Nigeria  . Chief Charles Anyiam Osigwe; Legal Practitioner, Barrister Toyin Taiwo-Ojo; Co-Founder Didi Museum , Chief (Mrs.) Elizabeth Jibunoh ; Enthusiastic, Strategic and Innovative Entrepreneur Dr Adaora Dagogo.

L-r…  Brand Manager  MOUKA  Limited , Omotolani Tijani ; present a gift to  Seasoned   Finance Professional ,Mrs. Olubunmi Ojomu;  Convener of the Pride women conference, Mrs. Ijeoma Anyiam –Osigwe and Publisher Pride Magazine Nigeria  ,Chief Charles Anyiam Osigwe.

L-r … Convener of the Pride women conference, Mrs. Ijeoma Anyiam –Osigwe;  One of the Speaker ,Pharmacist and founder of S.T& T Regency Schools ,Dr (Mrs.) Margaret Ibru; Publisher Pride Magazine Nigeria   Chief Charles Anyiam Osigwe.

L-R … Convener of the Pride women conference, Mrs. Ijeoma Anyiam –Osigwe ; Publisher Pride Magazine Nigeria  . Chief Charles Anyiam Osigwe and  CEO of 1st Degree Consulting, Adegoke Omotola.

L-r … Chief Physiotherapist  , Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Yaba, Lillian Akuma; Seasoned  Finance Professional ,Mrs. Olubunmi Ojomu; Pharmacist and founder of S.T& T Regency Schools ,Dr (Mrs.) Margaret Ibru; Convener of the Pride women conference, Mrs. Ijeoma Anyiam –Osigwe  and Publisher Pride Magazine Nigeria , Chief Charles Anyiam Osigwe.

L-r… Brand Manager  MOUKA  Limited , Omotolani Tijani ; Convener of the Pride women conference, Mrs. Ijeoma Anyiam –Osigwe; Co-Founder Didi Museum , Chief (Mrs.) Elizabeth Jibunoh ;  presenting gift to  Publisher Pride Magazine Nigeria  , Chief Charles Anyiam Osigwe.

L-r …Speakers with their Plague ,Chief Physiotherapist , Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Yaba, Lillian Akuma; Seasoned  Finance Professional ,Mrs. Olubunmi Ojomu;; Publisher Pride Magazine Nigeria , Chief Charles Anyiam Osigwe ;Convener of the Pride women conference, Mrs. Ijeoma Anyiam –Osigwe ; Legal Practitioner, Barrister Toyin Taiwo-Ojo; Co-Founder Didi Museum , Chief (Mrs) Elizabeth Jibunoh ; Enthusiastic, Strategic and Innovative Entrepreneur Dr Adaora Dagogo.

Cross   Section of the guest, during the 8th Pride women Conference on ‘l  Survived ; surmounting assault and Abuse.

Cross section of the guest during the 8th Pride women Conference on ‘l Survived ; Surmounting assault and Abuse held at NIIA in Lagos . 3/5./2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 11027 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Committee of Friends for Humanity, Food Day in Lagos over…

Omosehi assumes office as Commissioner for Insurance

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, May 3, 2024

Thanksgiving Service for Princess Iyobosa Amadi at 60th…

1 of 456