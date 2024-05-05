Pride women Conference , 8th Edition held in Lagos

L-r …Pharmacist and founder of S.T& T Regency Schools, Dr (Mrs.) Margaret Ibru; Convener of the Pride women conference, Mrs. Ijeoma Anyiam –Osigwe ;Publisher Pride Magazine Nigeria . Chief Charles Anyiam Osigwe; Legal Practitioner, Barrister Toyin Taiwo-Ojo; Co-Founder Didi Museum , Chief (Mrs.) Elizabeth Jibunoh ; Enthusiastic, Strategic and Innovative Entrepreneur Dr Adaora Dagogo.

L-r… Brand Manager MOUKA Limited , Omotolani Tijani ; present a gift to Seasoned Finance Professional ,Mrs. Olubunmi Ojomu; Convener of the Pride women conference, Mrs. Ijeoma Anyiam –Osigwe and Publisher Pride Magazine Nigeria ,Chief Charles Anyiam Osigwe.

L-r … Convener of the Pride women conference, Mrs. Ijeoma Anyiam –Osigwe; One of the Speaker ,Pharmacist and founder of S.T& T Regency Schools ,Dr (Mrs.) Margaret Ibru; Publisher Pride Magazine Nigeria Chief Charles Anyiam Osigwe.

L-R … Convener of the Pride women conference, Mrs. Ijeoma Anyiam –Osigwe ; Publisher Pride Magazine Nigeria . Chief Charles Anyiam Osigwe and CEO of 1st Degree Consulting, Adegoke Omotola.

L-r … Chief Physiotherapist , Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Yaba, Lillian Akuma; Seasoned Finance Professional ,Mrs. Olubunmi Ojomu; Pharmacist and founder of S.T& T Regency Schools ,Dr (Mrs.) Margaret Ibru; Convener of the Pride women conference, Mrs. Ijeoma Anyiam –Osigwe and Publisher Pride Magazine Nigeria , Chief Charles Anyiam Osigwe.

L-r… Brand Manager MOUKA Limited , Omotolani Tijani ; Convener of the Pride women conference, Mrs. Ijeoma Anyiam –Osigwe; Co-Founder Didi Museum , Chief (Mrs.) Elizabeth Jibunoh ; presenting gift to Publisher Pride Magazine Nigeria , Chief Charles Anyiam Osigwe.

L-r …Speakers with their Plague ,Chief Physiotherapist , Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Yaba, Lillian Akuma; Seasoned Finance Professional ,Mrs. Olubunmi Ojomu;; Publisher Pride Magazine Nigeria , Chief Charles Anyiam Osigwe ;Convener of the Pride women conference, Mrs. Ijeoma Anyiam –Osigwe ; Legal Practitioner, Barrister Toyin Taiwo-Ojo; Co-Founder Didi Museum , Chief (Mrs) Elizabeth Jibunoh ; Enthusiastic, Strategic and Innovative Entrepreneur Dr Adaora Dagogo.

Cross Section of the guest, during the 8th Pride women Conference on ‘l Survived ; surmounting assault and Abuse.

Cross section of the guest during the 8th Pride women Conference on ‘l Survived ; Surmounting assault and Abuse held at NIIA in Lagos . 3/5./2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

