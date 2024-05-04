Akpabio To Eno: You have a divine duty to unite Akwa Ibom People

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has charged the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, on the need to unite the state across party lines for the continued development and progress of the state and not make his father’s enemies his enemies.

He described the Governor as a man of peace and an Apostle and disciple of peace, noting, “Akwa Ibom is a very easy state to rule and govern but also a very difficult place to unite.”

Akpabio gave the charge while on a courtesy visit to the Governor in his office, in Uyo on Friday.

A statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, quoted the Senate President as saying, “it is a major duty bestowed on you by God to unite the whole state. Let your actions speak unity to the the state. As a governor, I united the state by appointing people into key positions without considering where they came from.

“I want you to unite your people without any political considerations. Even if you inherited a policy that was not in the best interest of the state, have the courage to change it.”

The former Governor advised Governor Eno to see himself as a surgeon in governance with three attributes of being brave as a Lion, soft in heart as a maiden and having the eye of an eagle, to see what others can’t see.

“Do not inherit the enemies of your father, make your friends and enemies by yourself and remember always that it is one thing for you to get to the top and you must learn the balancing act in order to remain at the top.”

Speaking further, Akpabio noted, “we are very happy to be here in your Council Chambers. Akwa Ibom is a state of class. I will like all states in Nigeria to be like us. With what I have seen here today, the act, speaks for itself. Thank you for the warm reception and private audience you had with me, which I will communicate to President Bola Tinubu.

“I want to extend the felicitations of the Federal Government to the Government and people of Akwa Ibom State and I want to assure you that if there is anything the Federal Government would do for other state governments, Akwa Ibom State will also be highly considered for same.”

According to the Senate President, “because of the love and honour you have shown us today, and the respect my colleagues have for me, all your requests for the National Assembly’s interventions shall be duly considered.

“My prayer for you is that since you have decided to maintain the projects executed by others, God will also give you the strength to put in place legacies that will outlive you. From the airport to the Government House, we saw no pot hole. It shows that you have keyed into the maintenance culture of the Bola Tinubu- led government”

He admonished Governor Eno to beware of confusionists around him, saying, “I have seen some faces of those who will add value to your government and those who will add confusion, but all must come together for the betterment of the state. Elections are over, we are now into governance. We must work together in the overall interest of Akwa Ibom people.”

“I am here today as the Senate President of Nigeria, through God and the support of my colleagues here. I owe them a lot and I go no where without them.”

In his welcome address, Governor Eno, thanked the Senate President and his colleagues for visiting the state and more importantly, the seat of power. He thanked President Tinubu and the Senators “for rallying round our son and beckone of light to make him the President of the 10th Senate. That is our joy and our pride”

According to him, “I welcome our distinguished Senators led by our son, the Senate President to Akwa Ibom State. Since the creation of this state, we have been blessed with very patriotic and dedicated leaders from the days of Obong Attah, to the uncommon era of my grandfather father; the Senate President to-date.

“Past governors before me, did a lot for the state during their times, all we have to do now, is to maintain those facilities and also put in place some infrastructures where necessary.

“As a government, we will continue to partner with you and President Tinubu. Your love and commitment to the unity of our dear state is enough to put the state on a high pedestal of development. God brought me at this time, by His grace to bring about the reconciliation of his people. As they say, united we stand, divided we fall. If we must get anything for our state at the federal level and want our state to remain the envy of others, we have no alternative than work together as a team.”

