Guber 2023: I want to convert State’s menace into blessings – Jandor

VICTORY ORIMEMI

Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran aka Jandor, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos State has said he wants to turn the societal menaces in Lagos into blessings.

Jandor made this known during his campaign which officially began on Wednesday, October 19, at Alimosho ahead of the gubernatorial election slated for March next year.

The gubernatorial flagbearer of the PDP addressed groups in Alimosho including the Alimosho tailors association, non-Yoruba speaking groups as well as religious bodies in Alimosho, seeking their support in the forthcoming elections and reinstating his manifesto.

He said, “I am not here to campaign. Yes, it is the season, I can stand here and say this is what I want to do and this is not what I’ll be doing, you hear that every time but I’m standing right here in front of the alter to tell you about my intentions but I seek your prayers.

“I do not have anything but the people who have been waiting for 23 years for a change and that’s why I decided to go around during my campaign to see the loopholes myself, so when I go to the office I will know how to highlight the places that are doing fine and those that need to be worked on.

“I’ve been under the pressure of power as a consultant, I’ve seen for myself so I understand. We can’t do it on our own and that’s why we’ve come to seek your support.

“We are looking to put the children on the street back to school. Yes, we have a free education in Lagos yet we have over two million children who are out of school. Our responsibility is to bring them back and give them free and quality education.”

Addressing the issues in Lagos, Jandor said the State hasn’t practiced true democracy since 1999 and it has affected it as the wealth of the State is now sectionalized. He also promised to provide an enabling environment for everyone, including those living with disabilities.

“Lagos has never had true democracy because, since 1999, it’s been some people deciding. This time around, you’re going to have a Governor of Lagos who is going to represent you. The major problem in Lagos is leadership.

” Lagos is a wealthy State but we do not experience it, we only hear of the wealth. I want to convert these menaces into blessings in the State. We want to create an enabling environment for men. I chose my deputy specifically to attend to matters that concern women and children and for the first time we will be creating a ministry for people with disability.”

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN Alimosho branch’s leader Arch Bishop Owoeye T.O, who was also present at the campaign acknowledged and appraised Jandor’s decision to vie for Governorship in Lagos and promised to give their support and keep him in prayers.

“We give you kudos from where you started, you spoke very well, I hope you do your checks and balances when you come in, please whatever you are saying always monitor and remind yourself so you can be a man of your word. I want to thank your platform for giving youths the opportunity. This is a good sign for the future of youths in the country. We will give you our support and not disappoint you.”

Those present at the campaign include; Hon. Philip Aivoji, Chairman PDP Lagos, Otunba Segun Adewale, PDP’s Senatorial candidate, Hon. Aghagaraga, representative of Igbos in Alimosho, Theatre Arts Motion Picture Practitioner Lagos State Hon. Oyewunmi, amongst others.

