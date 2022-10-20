Nigerian Navy seizes 9,250 litres of contraband goods suspected to be PMS.

The Nigerian Navy, Forward Operating Base (FOB) Ibaka in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom has seized 9,250 litres of products suspected to be Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

The Base Operating Officer, Lt. Cdr. Daniel Onyemaeze disclosed this while handing over the exhibits to Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) at Ibaka on Wednesday.

Onyemaeze explained that the seizures were made Saturday, Sept. 24 and Tuesday Oct. 11 respectively during routine patrol operation by base operatives.

He said that personnel of Nigerian Navy intercepted the suspects at FOB, Ibaka during routine patrol of the waterways.

“This is in line with the mandate of Chief of Naval Staff to curtail illegal activities and criminal activities in the water ways,” Onyemaeze said.

He said that the suspects on sighting the Naval personnel jumped into the ocean and escaped into the creek.

According to him, exhibits recovered included; three small wooden boats, two fibre boats, 37×250 litres of products suspected to be PMS.

“In compliance with reference A on behalf of Nigerian Navy, FOB Ibaka. I hereby handover 3 wooden boats, 2 fibre boats with 37 drums of products suspected to be PMS to NSCDC,” he said.

Receiving the exhibits on behalf of the NSCDC State Commandant, Mr Suleiman Mafara, the Chief Superintendent Corps, Sunday Edem, Head of Anti vandal Unit of NSCDC said he would ensure that the exhibits reach the office.

“On behalf of my State Commandant, Mr Suleiman Mafara, hereby received the exhibits arrested by the Navy.

“I have witnessed the 37 drums of products suspected to be PMS, three wooden boats and two fibre boats in all good condition,” he said.

He promised to deliver the exhibits to NSCDC office for further investigation and prosecution.