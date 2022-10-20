Champion Newspapers Limited
Maiden Edition/ Flag- off of Margaret Aina Oguntala Capacity Development Academy (MAOCADA) organised by APWEN

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r... Deputy   President Nigerian Society of Engineers  (NSE)  Engr Margret Oguntala,,Deputy Governor Ogun State Engr  Noimot Salako-Oyedele ; President ( NSE )   Engr Tasiu Sa’ad –Wudil; Vice President Association of Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN)  Engr Dr Adebisi  Osim , during the Maiden Edition/ Flag- off of Margaret Aina Oguntala Capacity development Academy (MAOCADA)  organised by APWEN held in Lagos on 18/10’2022... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Past president of President Association of Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata; MD/CEO kenol Nigeria limited Engr Olu Ogunduyile; Vice President Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria  (COREN) Engr David Omonibeke; past President (APWEN) Engr idiat Amusu; Engr  Theophilus Oguntala and  his wife  Deputy  President Nigerian Society of Engineers  (NSE)  Engr Margret Oguntala,

L-r …Deputy   President Nigerian Society of Engineers  (NSE)  Engr Margret Oguntala, Deputy Governor Ogun State Engr  Noimot SalakoOyedele; President ( NSE )  Engr Tasiu Sa’ad –Wudil; Vice President Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria  (COREN) Engr David Omonibeke; Vice President Association of Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN)  Engr Dr. Adebisi  Osim and  past President of NSE Engr Dr. Olusegun Ajayi,

L-r…Former Chairman NSE Victoria Island  Engr Rose Madaki ; past Chairman, APWEN Lagos, Engr. Laolu Adedapo-Aisida and Vice Chairman APWEN Lagos  Engr. Atinuke Owolabi .

Deputy   President Nigerian Society of Engineers  (NSE)  Engr Margret Oguntala, Deputy Governor Ogun State Engr  Noimot SalakoOyedele; President ( NSE )   (both Middle)  pose with members of  President Association of Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN).

From Middle back roll. Deputy   President Nigerian Society of Engineers  (NSE)  Engr Margret Oguntala, Deputy Governor Ogun State Engr  Noimot SalakoOyedele; President ( NSE )   President ( NSE )     Engr Tasiu Sa’ad –Wudil, Vice President Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria  (COREN) Engr David Omonibeke , Vice President Association of Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN)  Engr Dr. Adebisi  Osim and another pose with the beneficiary, during the Maiden Edition/ Flag- off of Margaret Aina Oguntala Capacity Development Academy (MAOCADA)  organized by APWEN held in Lagos on 18/10’2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

